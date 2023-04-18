Smile Doctors Marks Q1 2023 with Double-Digit Clinic Growth and Entry into Arizona

OSO adds 21 clinics to its network of orthodontists committed to creating confident smiles

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors started 2023 with the addition of 21 new clinics to their network of leading orthodontists, further propelling the company forward as the largest and fastest-growing orthodontic service organization in the U.S.

Smile Doctors is the largest OSO in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

The 21 locations are made up of seven new practices in six states, including entry into Arizona, bringing the total number of states Smile Doctors' serves to 28. These practices are Johnson Orthodontics (IA), Johnson Orthodontics (CO), Imagine Braces (CO), Grinz Orthodontics (NC and AZ), Henneberry Orthodontics (OK), Modern Orthodontics (FL), and Craig and Streight Orthodontics (OK). These practices are led by 12 expert doctors, all of whom participated in one-on-one discussions with the Smile Doctors' leadership and culture team before joining the network. This ensures the partnership is one that will be successful for all parties: the organization, the clinic teams, and the patients.

"Smile Doctors has an exceptional culture, and we are committed to protecting it at all costs to ensure alignment around what we're striving to do in our communities, with our patients and our team," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "Do the practice's values align with our values and mission? Do they put the patient first? Are they focused on great patient experience and great patient outcomes? Do they have a growth mindset where they want to continue to learn and adapt and figure out new and better ways to do things? That's what we're looking for and those are the questions we ask before moving forward with bringing a new doctor and practice into our network."

Since Hedrick joined Smile Doctors as CEO in early 2020, the organization has more than doubled the number of clinics, bringing the total number of locations to over 390, a number they expect to grow steadily over the next five years. Their impressive growth and unmatched benefits expressed in these doctor testimonials have enabled Smile Doctors to partner with some of the best practices and doctors in the U.S. as they continue to expand. In fact, three-quarters of the practices the organization partners with are introduced by an orthodontist within the Smile Doctors network.

Affiliated practices have access to a variety of services including human resources, onboarding, marketing, accounting and finance, revenue cycle management, supply chain, legal, and operations. This allows the affiliated orthodontists to focus their energy on creating confident smiles for their patients. Affiliated doctors have the opportunity to shape the future of their professional passions and express influence across a large network of their peers, whether those passions be digital care, fixed appliances/bracket and wire, aligners, early-stage treatment, business development, etc. They also gain access to the latest cutting-edge technology and benefit from Smile Doctors' turnkey relationships with leading vendors.

"The decision to join Smile Doctors' was an easy one," said Terence R. Ziehmer, DDS, MSD of Grinz Orthodontics. "I knew consolidation was the next natural step for my practice, and I wanted to make sure the organization I partnered with not only provided great support and services but is also made up of good people who love what they do, care deeply for the patients and teams, and treat partners as actual partners. Smile Doctors provides all of that, and more."

Smile Doctors is on a mission to positively impact the lives of their patients, their team members, and the communities they serve, one smile at a time. To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 390 convenient locations in 28 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

