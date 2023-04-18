RiskWell Live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform

The platform is streamlining information gathering and delivering insights for the agency

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI), a leading insurance technology provider, announced today that RiskWell is live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform. The platform will enable the McKinney, Texas-based agency to expand and grow its business.

RiskWell is a risk management and insurance agency focused on commercial lines serving real estate investors, contractors, health care practitioners, and technology services. Prior to using Nexsure, RiskWell was using a technology that wasn't meeting its needs. They selected the Nexsure Insurance Platform to be able to leverage the business impact of a powerful, feature-rich platform that's designed with the user experience in mind. Two of the most attractive capabilities for RiskWell are Nexsure's submission capabilities and its Client Portal. Efficiency and clear processes are essential elements of RiskWell's business model that are well supported by the Nexsure Insurance Platform.

"Nexsure is the right platform to streamline our processes and gain the efficiencies we were looking for," said James Jenkins, CEO of RiskWell. "With Nexsure, we have eliminated duplicate data entry and have a single source of information, to provide better insight into our clients and book of business."

"RiskWell is a great fit for our platform," said Krystin Turner, Vice President of Operations XDimensional Technologies. "We worked closely with the RiskWell team to implement the platform. They now have many of their agency functions in a single platform and have integrated it with Gravity Forms and are planning more integrations to streamline processing further."

About RiskWell

RiskWell is a team of engaged Advisors who help its clients get the solutions and advice they need to get and stay successful. They deliver a proactive and dynamic process that helps clients identify and plan for the risks they face in the most streamlined and cost-effective manner possible. Based in McKinney, Texas, RiskWell serves clients in 42 states and counting. For more information, visit https://www.riskwell.com/.

About XDimensional Technologies

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a single, comprehensive platform that supports all players in insurance distribution, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers, without creating the need to evaluate new technologies as a business grows and evolves. Learn more at xdti.com.

