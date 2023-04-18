McCormick® and Tabitha Brown Expand Partnership to Launch Five New Salt Free Vegan Seasoning Products

The expansion of McCormick® and Tabitha Brown's successful launch of Sunshine Seasoning will consist of two seasoning blends and three recipe mixes, marking the first time in history McCormick® launches salt free recipe mixes

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick® brand and Tabitha Brown are expanding their partnership to add five new salt free, vegan seasoning products to grocery stores nationwide. Joining the wildly popular McCormick Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown, these new flavors will provide a more complete offering. The new products will consist of two seasoning blends coming to shelves and Amazon this spring and three recipe mixes rolling out later this summer.

"I brought a little bit of sunshine to food lovers with McCormick and Sunshine Seasoning, and it's definitely time we teamed back up to bring more joy and love to your kitchen to inspire healthy cooking every day of the week," said Actress, Vegan Foodie, and America's Mom, Tabitha Brown. "I can't wait to see how everyone decides to spice up their meals with my new salt free seasoning blends and recipe mixes, whether you're a vegan or non-vegan, because that's your business."

The launch marks the first time in history that McCormick® is releasing salt free recipe mixes. The new products, created in partnership with Tabitha Brown, include:

McCormick® Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning brings that irresistible blend of sweet and smoky flavor to your meals. Tabitha trusts this seasoning to make almost anything taste like bacon and adds a special kick to some of her favorite things like collards, mushrooms, and carrots, of course!

McCormick® Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning is loaded with garlic to add savory, salt free flavor to veggies, pasta, marinara sauce and so much more. This is the garlic seasoning Tabitha reaches for in her kitchen.

McCormick® Taco Business Seasoning Mix is salt free and made with robust spices like paprika, cumin and chili peppers. Turn any day of the week into taco night – because that's your business.

McCormick® Burger Business Seasoning Mix is a savory salt free blend made with herbs and spices, veggies, and natural hickory smoke flavor for all types of burgers, whether plant-based or not – because that's your business.

McCormick® Sauté Business Seasoning Mix is a salt free blend of fragrant spices like garlic, ginger and cinnamon along with sesame oil for added flavor excitement. Add savory flavor to any vegetables – because that's your business.

"Expanding our partnership with Tabitha was an easy decision for us," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick. "We continue to be blown away by Tabitha's loyal community and are thrilled to be bringing these five new products to consumers nationwide. With these additions to the collection, consumers will be able to make a variety of easy, and healthy meals. We hope these products inspire clean, healthy, and most importantly, delicious, eating that can be sustained for all."

Tabitha recently announced the news of the launch in a video posted on Instagram. In addition to this launch, Tabitha has co-developed new recipes with the brand featuring the new products and will be showcasing these on her always-popular social media recipe tutorials and McCormick®'s landing page. To celebrate the new products, Tabitha and McCormick® will host a special farmer's market pop-up in New York City this June to give consumers a taste of the new products and the opportunity to interact with Tabitha first-hand. For those who can't make the pop-up this summer, be sure to stay tuned and follow McCormick's social media channels for a giveaway launching this summer.

For more information on the new products, retail availability and recipe ideas visit McCormick.com/Tabitha-Brown and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and TikTok .

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

