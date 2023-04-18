HYREN: SPAIN'S NEW GREEN HYDROGEN DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM FROM MATRIX RENEWABLES AND ROLWIND

The agreement will see the two companies developing, building, operating, and maintaining green hydrogen projects

MADRID, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, and Rolwind Renovables experts in the development of renewable energy infrastructures, today announced the expansion of their partnership through the creation of HYREN, a new platform dedicated to the development and creation of the green hydrogen economy in Spain.

The companies have signed an agreement to establish the platform dedicated to the implementation, production, and commercialization of green hydrogen and its sustainable by-products in Spain, which will cover the entire value chain of this renewable energy source. By combining their experience and leadership in Spain's renewable energy sector, Matrix and Rolwind launched HYREN to become a benchmark in Europe for the design, construction, and operation of green hydrogen infrastructure.

HYREN brings together the projects initiated by both companies and begins its journey with a portfolio of national projects, which will total a generation capacity of more than 1 GW in Andalusia, Aragon and Castilla La Mancha, with a target of achieving up to 4 GW.

In recognition of the launch of HYREN, the Matrix Renewables Board issued this comment, "We are very proud of Matrix Renewables continuing its rapid growth in the clean energy sector by expanding into green hydrogen. Matrix is positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving clean energy landscape through the launch and implementation of the platform HYREN."

Commenting on this new agreement, Luis Sabaté, President at Matrix Renewables said, "Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier with a wide application of end uses and has great potential for helping to overcome the current climate crisis. At Matrix, we are excited to be embarking on this new venture with our partners at Rolwind. Innovation is a key pillar of our growth strategy and with HYREN we aim to keep Matrix at the forefront of the renewables industry."

Domingo Estepa, President of Rolwind Renovables, added: "Hydrogen is increasingly positioned as one of the main sources to provide energy. I am particularly excited about the creation of this new platform, and I am sure it has the potential to become a major force in the world of green hydrogen. It's wonderful to see the close relationship that exists between Rolwind and Matrix being strengthened by this new agreement."

Matrix Renewables and Rolwind's partnership has a strong track record of success in Spain. Both have developed and built 130 MWp PV solar facilities in Huelva (Spain) which will be soon hybridized by adding 16MW of shovel ready collocated storage facilities and have a development pipeline of 765 MW in Spain.

About Matrix Renewables

Matrix Renewables is a renewable energy platform created and backed by global alternative asset manager TPG and its $16 billion impact investing platform TPG Rise. Matrix Renewables´ current portfolio is comprised of 12.4 GW in renewable energy and storage projects in Europe, North America, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.matrixrenewables.com or send an email to info@matrixrenewables.com

About Rolwind Renovables

Rolwind Renovables is a holding company, founded in 2006, to invest in companies in the renewable energy and construction sector. Rolwind has a multidisciplinary team with extensive experience in the renewable energy sector, having participated in the different phases of the pipeline, from the conceptual phase, development, management, construction, including operation and maintenance, in more than 210 wind farms, more than 60 photovoltaic plants and involved since its inception in the first European Green Hydrogen projects, exceeding 12GW of managed and developed power, during more than 16 years of experience in the sector. For more information, visit www.rolwind.com or send an email to info@rolwind.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Matrix Renewables