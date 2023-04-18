GLLG Presents the Healthcare in the Age of Personalization Summit on May 3-4, Featuring Top Industry Thought Leaders and Premier Sponsor City of Hope

GLLG Presents the Healthcare in the Age of Personalization Summit on May 3-4, Featuring Top Industry Thought Leaders and Premier Sponsor City of Hope

Healthcare in the Age of Personalization (HAOP) Virtual Summit on May 3-4, 2023

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Llopis Group, LLC (GLLG) in support of ACHE's Triangle Healthcare Executives' Forum (THEF) are proud to present the Healthcare in the Age of Personalization Summit, a virtual event that will take place on May 3-4, 2023. The summit features top industry leaders and experts who will share their insights and perspectives on the future of healthcare and the role of leadership in the new era of personalized care.

Top Leaders Share Insights at the HAOP Summit

With a range of expert speakers from companies like City of Hope, Google, RWJBarnabas Health, Phoenix Children's Hospital, Mayo Clinic, UNC Health, and others, attendees will have access to a variety of sessions covering topics such as leadership transformation, consumerism in healthcare, navigating change, patient engagement, HealthTech, workplace culture and more.

"It has never been more important to embrace personalization, regardless of industry," said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., senior vice president and physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County, and vice physician-in-chief and professor, City of Hope National Medical Center. "At City of Hope, deeply personalized care has always been at the heart of our approach. We demonstrate this not only in the way we care for our patients but in our precision medicine breakthroughs. Each person is unique and we know that the best care focuses on treating the whole person – mind, body and spirit – rather than the disease. This puts the focus on what matters most to people: healing, quality of life and getting back to the lives they led before they were 'patients.'"

The summit aims to inspire attendees with new perspectives, practical strategies and actionable tools to tackle the challenges facing today's rapidly evolving healthcare industry. In addition to informative presentations, the summit will feature interactive panel discussions and networking opportunities, providing attendees with the chance to connect with healthcare leaders and experts from various fields.

For $199, attendees get two days of live summit access, on-demand access, and complementary online courseware at GLLG Online Academy. For team package and sponsorship opportunities, contact sandy@glennllopisgroup.com.

About GLLG

GLLG builds high-performance leaders, teams and cultures focusing on inclusion and individuality through its annual summits to inspire a cross-industry movement for strengthening business resilience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GLLG