Fulcrum Announces Partnership with American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP)

Global association of health and safety professionals furthers its commitment to preventing worker injury by providing Fulcrum to its members at no cost

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum today announced a new partnership with the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) that offers its members a special ASSP Starter Package of Fulcrum's industry-leading field inspection management platform, at no cost.

ASSP members will be able to create and use up to four fully customizable digital forms, including two pre-built ASSP safety standard templates ready for use out of the box. In addition, the package will provide 45 days of premium support.

The Fulcrum field inspection management platform allows users to digitize safety inspections, audit processes, and perform data collection in minutes, including the ability to use digital versions of several of ASSP's recognized best practices to prevent worker injuries, illnesses, and fatalities.

The ASSP Starter Package is a risk-free introduction to the benefits of digitizing ASSP standards and other safety inspections, allowing ASSP members to:

Increase inspection team efficiencies and ensure accurate data collection

Capture and easily access complete audit trails for OSHA and other reporting

Create an evidence-based environment by capturing, digitizing, and archiving pictures & video

Document hazards as they're discovered and track remediation

Identify, codify, and share lessons learned related to incident management, near-misses, and more

Easily accommodate different regulatory requirements in different jurisdictions

"We're always exploring new ways to better support the occupational safety and health profession, and our alliance with Fulcrum helps us do that," said ASSP President Christine Sullivan, CSP, ARM. "When our core values align, we can help safety professionals stay current on best practices and connect them to the latest industry developments. The end result is safer and healthier workplaces."

Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum, agrees. "We're delighted to be a partner ASSP is counting on to help its members engage in the digital transformation of their safety inspection programs. Fulcrum shares ASSP's commitment to worker safety, and we're proud to be able to make workplaces safer with the combination of ASSP's best practices and Fulcrum's industry-leading field safety inspection management software."

For more information about the partnership between Fulcrum and ASSP, please visit our blog. If you're an ASSP member, create your free Fulcrum account at assp.org/resources/fulcrum .

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum's mission is to improve the way field teams work by automating inspection processes to ensure safer, higher quality, and compliant outcomes. We are committed to empowering field teams every day with our next-gen Field Inspection Management platform that improves team performance and safety, keeps projects on track, and eliminates regulatory compliance headaches. For more information visit fulcrumapp.com .

Fulcrum is proudly developed by Spatial Networks, Inc. Any trademark, service or other mark, other than Fulcrum which is used under license, belongs to the respective company owning such marks.

