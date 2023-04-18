Employers Increasingly Called Upon to Build a Resilient Workforce, According to Youturn Health

COPPELL, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health concerns like anxiety, depression, and suicide were issues before the pandemic, but added stressors like isolation, grief, financial insecurity, and job instability pushed more Americans to their breaking point. Mental health issues across a workforce come with significant impacts including increased absenteeism, healthcare expenses, and turnover. Further, 31% of U.S. employers said the strain on employee mental health has a severe financial impact on their company. The good news is that support works: For every $1 invested in employee mental health, employers see a $4 Return on Investment.

Youturn Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Heritage CARES) (PRNewswire)

For every $1 invested in employee mental health, employers see a $4 Return on Investment.

"We have seen a significant increase in employers seeking resources for employee stress, anxiety, and depression this year," said Rich Jones, Chief Clinical Officer of Youturn Health. "Employers understand that providing support to their employees and their families is now critical to create a healthy, resilient workforce."

Creating a healthy workforce starts with training, education, and resources on topics like stress management, mental health, and how to support employees in need. Services like the ones provided by Youturn Health offer innovative, evidence-based care to help employees and their families by providing this vital education, insight, and support.

Youturn Health is a virtual solution that bridges the gap between inaction and seeking treatment for individuals and their family members struggling with stress management, substance use, or mental health before they reach a crisis point. The program includes a virtual library of over 400 educational videos that help people understand the nature of mental health and substance use challenges, peer support from certified coaches who use lived experience and evidence-based strategies to help people develop new behaviors, and dedicated support for family and loved ones.

"Building a resilient workforce is crucial for employees to be able to handle the daily challenges and stressors that come with their jobs," says Jones. "They're better equipped to handle unexpected challenges, more productive, and happier people."

About Youturn Health

Youturn Health is a virtual support program designed to help individuals and their family members struggling with stress, substance misuse, addiction, suicidal ideation, and grief utilizing evidence-based strategies. The core components of the comprehensive program include on-demand access to an online learning library, NAADAC-credentialed peer coaching, and care management where participants can quickly get support from trained healthcare professionals. Learn more at YouturnHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Youturn Health