HOW TO INCORPORATE BETTER-FOR-YOU OPTIONS ON THE GO

In today's often hectic lifestyle, it can be hard to find better-for-you options while on the go. Smoothie bowls are an on-trend solution to keep you energized while you tackle the day ahead. Packed with premium ingredients and whole fruits, smoothie bowls can be incredibly nutrient-dense, especially if they include superfoods like açaí or pitaya, commonly known as dragon fruit.

To meet the growing demand for fresh and satisfying options on the go, Smoothie King – the first company to bring smoothies to the masses – launched a new product lineup of six Smoothie Bowls. These bowls are made-to-order and feature fresh ingredients, making them a healthier meal alternative to many fast-food options. All six new Smoothie Bowls contain a daily serving of whole fruits, up to 11 grams of protein and range from 450 - 610 calories, making them a nutritious meal or snack alternative for anyone on the go!

Kathleen Ashmore, a Professional Chef and Food Blogger, shares how to add more wholesome ingredients and superfoods into your diet. She discusses Smoothie King's new Smoothie Bowls and her favorite ways to incorporate fresh, better-for-you options on the go.

Kathleen Ashmore is the creator behind the popular website and social media destination, Kat Can Cook. Before becoming a TikTok food sensation, Kat graduated from the award-winning Institute of Culinary Education in NYC. She then went on to work for Martha Stewart, developing retail recipes and producing cooking segments on the eight-time Emmy award winning The Martha Stewart Show. She discusses Smoothie King's new Smoothie Bowls and her favorite ways to incorporate better-for-you options on the go.

Kathleen lives in Fairfield County, CT with her family and rescue pup, Calhoun.

