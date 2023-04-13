BELCO ANNOUNCES 84th ANNUAL BUSINESS MEETING HIGHLIGHTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belco Community Credit Union, headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, held its 84th Annual Business Meeting on March 29 at the Penn Harris Hotel, Camp Hill, PA.

"We were excited to welcome so many of our members in person and virtually at our 84th Annual Business Meeting. In addition to sharing the story and impact of a strong financial year, we announced the results of our Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee elections," says Amey Sgrignoli, President and CEO of Belco. "We grew our asset size by $123 million in 2022 to reach total assets of $935 million, and we're on track to reach $1 billion in assets ahead of our 2025 goal. Celebrating a legacy of improving the financial well-being of our 74,000 members and investing in the communities we serve, we remain driven by conservative banking principles. As we centralized lending efficiencies this year, we doubled loan production and now 70% of loan applications originate online or by phone. Our deposit growth has increased by 8.99%, and we are proud to make member satisfaction our foremost priority."

During the Annual Business Meeting, Belco announced incumbents Dawn E. Gamble, Eric E. Leidigh, and Beverly A. Lilley were elected to serve three-year terms on the Board of Directors. Jeffrey L. Sterner was re-elected to the Board for a one-year term, and Chris R. Feather was re-elected to serve another three-year term on the Supervisory Committee. Sgrignoli thanked the Board of Directors for their continued service and commitment to Belco Community Credit Union.

The Board also welcomed Associate Volunteer Jeian Rauchut who brings more than 25 years of financial service expertise and a reputation for servant leadership. A Pennsylvania resident for nearly 30 years, Rauchut's deep community relationships and support for Belco's uncompromising member services will be a tremendous asset to the Board of Directors.

Belco announced the following slate of Officers and Directors for 2024:

Board of Directors

Terry M. Hessler – Board Chair

Richard P. Myxter – Vice Chair

Stephanie F. Miller – Treasurer

Dawn E. Gamble – Secretary

William F. O'Donnell – Assistant Treasurer

Beverly A. Lilley – Assistant Secretary

Eric E. Leidigh – Director

Jeffrey L. Sterner – Director

Supervisory Committee

Allen M. Brewer – Chair

Gina M. Bond – Vice Chair

Chris R. Feather – Secretary

Nancy A. Clay – Member

Belco's Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee are comprised of member-volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise to the betterment of the credit union.

A copy of Belco's 2022 Annual Report highlighting the credit union's accomplishments and financial reports can be found at www.belco.org/annualreport.

About Belco Community Credit Union

Belco Community Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering checking, savings, loan, investment, and small business products and services. Established in 1939 to serve employees of Bell Telephone Company in Harrisburg, PA, Belco became a community-chartered credit union in July 2005, opening membership to businesses and individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, or York counties. Belco has more than 74,000 members and $935 million in assets, 15 branches, numerous ATM/ITM locations, and 24-hour account access through mobile, online, and telephone banking. For more information, visit www.belco.org or call (800) 642-4482.

