World Renown Perfumer Thomas Kosmala Signs with The PCA Group for North American Distribution

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCA Group – a worldwide leader in the beauty industry and recognized as the prominent source for licensing and distribution – has signed an agreement with world renowned perfumer Thomas Kosmala for the exclusive distribution rights across North America. Kosmala's luxury brand and associated fragrances for both men and women are sold as best-sellers in high-end department stores such as Saks, Bloomingdale's, and Dillard's to name a few.

"Thomas Kosmala and his illustrious fragrance brand have entrusted us to not only exclusively manage his North American distribution, but to assist in the reach and growth of his products," said The PCA Group President Piyush Golia. "As a major player in the global beauty industry and with our vertically integrated business structure, Thomas Kosmala, associated retailers, and his customers will reap the benefits of not only our vast distribution network, but also our national field team.

"One of our unique abilities under our vertically-integrated powerhouse is the ability to distribute to multiple channels quickly, efficiently and accurately from our over 1.5 million cubic feet negative energy warehouse distribution facility - completely solar powered – to get a high-end luxury brand like Thomas Kosmala to the retailers and consumers with the utmost precision," added Golia. "For discerning customers like those of Thomas Kosmala, we're a necessary and respected resource across the distribution channel."

"For our North American product distribution needs, the choice was incredibly clear," said Thomas Kosmala. "The PCA Group is not only the leader in the industry, but it has the resources and reliability to effectively manage our fragrance collections across the appropriate contacts and market channels."

Thomas Kosmala, known as the Alchemy of Scent, is the creator of a collection of unique fragrances that will now be the distribution responsibility of The PCA Group across North America. His clean beauty fragrances for both men and women are cruelty free and non-abusive, providing an ethical impact as well as express the lifestyle of modern, edgy, positive creations.

Kosmala studied the art of classical perfumery in Paris after leaving his native Poland. He's been creating and refining unique fragrances and collections in his independent laboratory in the South of France, while reimagining traditional raw materials for a contemporary scent profile. His collection includes Never Ending Love, Arabian Passion, Light of Grace, Bliss in Paradise, Musk Otone, and No.1 through No.11, encompassing various notes and ingredients that elevate the senses.

The PCA Group was founded in 1993 with a mission to be a global leader in the beauty industry. Three decades later it has exploded into a $700+ million dollar enterprise. With over 2,000 employees, the company has more than 70,000 retail doors covered through all retail channels including high-end luxury, mass/mid-tier, independents and eCommerce. The PCA Group is known for its licensing, distribution, and marketing capabilities and is a trusted partner for numerous designer fragrance and beauty brands like Derek Lam, Rebecca Minkoff, Mercedes Benz, Fila, Furla, and others

For more information on The PCA Group, visit www.thepcacompanies.com

View original content:

SOURCE PCA Group