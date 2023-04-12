Lullaby Earth Celebrates Earth Day With 15% Off Sitewide Savings

Families on a budget can buy non-toxic, Earth-friendly crib mattresses for up to $41 off.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, offering safer and healthier crib mattresses at prices everyone can afford, launched its Earth Day Sale today, announcing 15% off certified non-toxic baby sleep essentials with the code EARTH15. Sale includes free shipping, free returns and financing options with ShopPay.

The brand empowers families to care for their little ones and Mother Earth with $41 off non-toxic crib mattresses.

The brand empowers families to care for their little ones and Mother Earth. Its mattresses are more hygienic for Baby with patented non-toxic waterproofing and cleaner for the planet with the elimination of flame retardants, polyurethane foam and harmful chemicals. Lullaby Earth offers:

Healthy Support Waterproof Crib Mattress : Includes a patented waterproofing that delivers a quick, wipe-clean solution – : Includes a patented waterproofing that delivers a quick, wipe-clean solution – $26 off

Breathe Safe Breathable Crib Mattress 2-Stage : Provides a practical approach to more airflow than traditional crib mattresses without sacrificing hygiene – : Provides a practical approach to more airflow than traditional crib mattresses without sacrificing hygiene – $41 off

Breathe Safe Breathable Mini Crib Mattress: Offers the same safety features but fits standard-size mini cribs – : Offers the same safety features but fits standard-size mini cribs – $29 off

Lullaby Earth is committed to making the world healthier for today's children and tomorrow's. All products are MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free validated, and the brand supports advocacy organizations working to protect the environment, like Women's Voices for the Earth.

Lullaby Earth will be expanding its offerings soon with certified non-toxic kids products that won't compromise health or break the budget. Parents are invited to meet the Lullaby Earth team in person across the country at Babies & Bumps and Prego Expo events, beginning this month in Pittsburgh, Penn. and Cleveland, Ohio.

About Lullaby Earth

Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize physical, chemical, allergenic and hygienic safety, as well as enhance breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

