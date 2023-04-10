Moomoo Launches Virtual Stocks Competition During Financial Literacy Month

Join moomoo's paper trading competition during the month of April.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, a tech-driven financial services platform offering professional trading tools and an engaged social community, announces its virtual paper trading competition as part of its Financial Literacy Month activities in April.

Paper trading simulates trading by utilizing virtual funds allowing investors to practice different strategies without risking real money. The competition launched on April 1, 2023, with the first day of simulated trading starting on April 3rd and will officially close on April 30th.

Details:

Participants must download and register for the moomoo app

Participants must register for the Financial Literacy US Stocks Paper Trade competition

The competition is for US stock trading only

Each participant will receive initial assets for US $100,000 in virtual funds

Participants can join at any point during the month of April and must complete at least one trade to qualify

"Financial education is a pillar of our trading platform. We believe that everyone should have access to educational materials that provide people with the ability to gain knowledge to make financial decisions," states Justin Zacks, VP of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc. "This paper trading competition gives people an opportunity to practice buying and selling US stocks without the risk of using their own money, while providing a community to share ideas and learn from other participants."

The top 20 participants at the end of the competition will be awarded cash coupons. Each participant will be eligible for a one-month free trial of Benzinga Pro.

Terms and conditions apply, for more information, visit: https://j.moomoo.com/00x305

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich financial education content and an interactive online community with over 19 million users in more than 200 countries and regions globally. In the U.S., investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

Benzinga is not affiliated with the moomoo app, Moomoo Financial Inc., Moomoo Technologies Inc., or its affiliates.

