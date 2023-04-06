Zūm, the leader in modern student transportation, appoints Lynn Miller as General Counsel.

Former Tesla and Apple Executive brings decades of experience to accelerate Zum's mission to modernize student transportation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the leader in modern student transportation, today announced the appointment of Lynn Miller, who joins the company as General Counsel. Miller will work with the Zum management team and the Board to provide strategic legal advice and set governance policies as Zum continues to expand nationally toward its mission of delivering safe, reliable, sustainable, and equitable student transportation.

Miller previously was Deputy General Counsel at Tesla, and, as head of its Litigation, Regulatory, and Privacy groups, successfully defended the company in lawsuits and regulatory challenges and helped design business strategies that advanced Tesla's goals while protecting it from legal risk. Before that, Miller was at Apple for 14 years managing its litigation and regulatory enforcement actions worldwide. She started her career as a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and most recently was General Counsel at Plus, an autonomous trucking company.

"We're excited to welcome Lynn to Zum as we continue to lead a national movement in reimagining student transportation," said Ritu Narayan, CEO and founder of Zum. "Having served as counsel at two of the world's most valuable technology companies, Lynn brings the depth of knowledge, impressive track record, and perspective we need to support Zum on our journey to modernize the nation's largest mass transit system."

"I am excited to join a company whose mission is to drive this important transportation sector to clean technology and provide more equitable access to safe transportation for all communities," said Lynn Miller, General Counsel at Zum. "I am very impressed with Zum's success in accelerating the adoption of innovative technology in an industry that otherwise has not changed for over 80 years."

Zum is available nationwide, with a growing number of innovative school districts across the U.S. partnering with Zum, including San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Oakland and Nashville, and the nation's second-largest school district, Los Angeles Unified School District.

About Zum

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system. Our robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zūm provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of the communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with EV transition.

