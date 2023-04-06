Lorna Bosco has been named EVP of Strategic Partnerships for ReloQuest, Inc., with expanded responsibilities for sustainability and DEI

WESTON, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest, Inc., the leading global provider of professionally managed furnished accommodations and hotels, proudly announces that Lorna Bosco has been appointed as its new Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Bosco's new role will also encompass sustainability and DEI efforts for the organization.

As EVP of Strategic Partnerships, Bosco will oversee and expand ReloQuest's relationships with industry partners, customers, and vendors. She will lead the development and implementation of strategies that foster growth and innovation across the organization's ecosystem.

In addition to her Strategic Partnerships role, Bosco will lead ReloQuest's sustainability and DEI initiatives. She will drive efforts to promote environmental responsibility and equity across the organization, engaging teams to identify and implement best practices to minimize environmental impact and support diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Lorna brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team, and we're thrilled to have her onboard in this new role," said Darin Karp, ReloQuest's CEO. "Her expertise in building strong partnerships and driving sustainability and DEI efforts will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business."

Bosco brings over 15 years of experience in the corporate housing and global mobility industries. Bosco joined ReloQuest in 2015 and most recently served as EVP of Client Services; before joining ReloQuest, Bosco served as Vice President of Global Sales and Account Management for a global corporate housing company, where she led sales and account management teams, enabling the organization to expand its global reach.

"I'm excited to move into my next role with ReloQuest and help lead the company in its next phase of growth and innovation," Bosco said. "I look forward to working with the team to build strong partnerships and advance the organization's sustainability and DEI initiatives."

About ReloQuest, Inc.

ReloQuest, Inc. is the leading global provider of professionally managed furnished accommodations and hotels. Supported by the RQ Pro award-winning technology-driven workforce mobility solutions that streamline and optimize corporate housing and extended stay processes for clients worldwide. Its innovative platform provides tools that simplify every aspect of the relocation process, from sourcing properties to managing payments and tracking expenses. With a focus on client success and a commitment to innovation, ReloQuest is revolutionizing the workforce mobility industry.

