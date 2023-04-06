Forme Financial raises $18MM, launches as Earned

The first-of-its-kind comprehensive wealth system for physicians has launched out of Beta with a new brand and announced a Series A fundraise to expand services and accelerate proprietary technology development

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forme Financial announced that it has officially launched out of Beta as Earned. The company also announced a $12MM Series A fundraise led by Hudson Structured Capital Management and Breyer Capital, with meaningful participation from founding partner Juxtapose. This latest round brings Earned's total funding to $18MM since it started serving customers in 2022.

Earned is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive wealth system for physicians. (PRNewswire)

Earned is redefining wealth management with the first tech-enabled, comprehensive wealth system built exclusively for physicians. Physicians face unique financial circumstances and opportunities throughout their careers, from residency through retirement. Using a physician's career journey as a lens for the company's data-driven financial recommendations, Earned combines deep predictive technology and a comprehensive set of financial services to continuously optimize financial decisioning across every aspect of their financial life - including career.

With this new round of funding, Earned plans to expand its services to become a one-stop shop for physicians, providing access to high-fidelity investments, tax prep, filing, insurance optimization, debt management, lending solutions, and career advisory. Earned's proprietary wealth engine will be personalized to the individual physician's goals and situation, connecting the dots across all aspects of wealth and optimizing against known client outcomes. The company will also enable physicians to understand the implications of important career decisions, including buying into private practice or selecting from multiple job offers. The wealth engine will be designed with the goal of delivering reliably better financial outcomes with an unprecedented level of data transparency.

"I founded Earned based on a deep passion to create transformational financial outcomes for the heroes of our society - physicians and their families," said John Clendening, Co-Founder and CEO of Earned. "I'm excited at our rapid progress as we combine new-to-the-world technology and physician-trained financial experts to up-level the personal finance experience and performance for physicians – directly addressing what we view as massive flaws in today's wealth management industry."

For most physicians, wealth management has been a fragmented and complicated experience where every step of the process is siloed, from debt management to investments and tax planning. Earned's centralized, tech-forward approach maximizes physicians' wealth cohesively and seamlessly, helping physicians earn more, invest smarter, and reduce risk.

"Earned is an entirely new category of tech-powered wealth management that is now able to offer a comprehensive set of services to help physicians manage their financial lives with ease and confidence," said Vikas Singhal, Founding Partner of HSCM Ventures. "As a full-stack wealth management system with a focus on physicians' unique needs and opportunities, Earned is positioned to innovate across core areas of the industry and help physicians optimize financial decisioning throughout their career – including optimization of insurance coverage. We are excited to partner with John and the team."

Since its beta launch in May 2022, Earned has worked with clients in 24 states1 and saved physician clients an average of $77,0002 in taxes alone. Clients are able to consistently accomplish a wide range of financial tasks through the app, with 71% of users logging in weekly - triple the industry average.3

"Financial stress is the second leading cause of burnout among physicians, even though they're in the top 5% of earners4," said Patrick Chun, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Juxtapose, a leading creation-oriented investment firm. "Earned's fusion of technology and expert service, combined with its extraordinary breadth gives physicians the full confidence they need to systematically optimize their financial lives throughout their careers."

Earned's brand evolution is driven by feedback from physicians, including the company's Physician Advisory Council. The Council represents a diverse set of career stages, specialties, practice settings, and geographies, ensuring that Earned captures a range of physician experiences to inform its products and services, which are all tailor-made for physicians.

"Earned is playing a critical role as a trusted source of financial advice, planning, and decision support for busy physicians who too often put financial health and wellness on the back burner," said Dr. Tom Valdivia , Senior Advisor and Chair of the Forme Financial Physician Advisory Council. "With the financial peace of mind that Earned provides, physicians can focus on what's really important to them."

Earned will fully transition away from the Forme brand over the next six months. In the interim, physicians can access all of Forme's existing services via the Forme app, www.formefinancial.com , and www.earnedwealth.com .

About Earned

Earned, formerly Forme Financial, is the first comprehensive, tech-enabled wealth system exclusively for physicians. The company uses a physician's unique career journey - from residency to buying into private practice to retirement - as a lens for the company's data-driven recommendations. Earned's centralized, tech-forward approach maximizes physicians' wealth cohesively and seamlessly, helping physicians earn more, invest smarter, and reduce risk. Because Earned understands the ins and outs of a physician's career, clients benefit from specially trained Certified Financial Planners (CFPs) and technology that plans and adjusts for changes throughout a physician's working life. To learn more about Earned, visit www.earnedwealth.com .

About Hudson Structured Capital Management

Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., conducting its re/insurance investment management business as HSCM Bermuda ("HSCM"), is an asset manager focused on alternative investments seeking mezzanine level returns. HSCM focuses on the Re/Insurance and Transportation sectors. HSCM launched in 2016, and as of January 1, 2022 had more than $3 billion in assets under management and committed capital. HSCM focuses on core economic sectors that are likely to outgrow global GDP, offer low correlations with broader markets, and are experiencing a shift from balance sheet to market financing. For more information, please visit www.hscm.com .

About Breyer Capital

Breyer Capital is a premier global venture capital and private equity investor focused on catalyzing high-impact entrepreneurs in the US and China. Founded by legendary investor Jim Breyer in 2006, Breyer Capital makes long-term, idea-driven strategic investments in artificial intelligence, digital health, data analytics, social media, and financial technologies. The firm prides itself on maintaining an openness to experimentation that can lead to long-term breakthrough performance and partnering with founders and teams who are passionate about building transformative companies anchored in technology. For more information, please visit www.breyercapital.com .

About Juxtapose

Founded by Patrick Chun and Jed Cairo in 2015, Juxtapose is a creation-oriented investment firm exclusively focused on building industry-transforming businesses from the ground up. Juxtapose and its associated investment funds have supported the creation and financing of technology companies such as Care/of, Tend, Orchard, Great Jones, DayForward, and Modern Age. The firm partners with some of the world's most experienced and talented entrepreneurial operators to found and scale category-defining technology companies that have trajectories to be the market leaders in the industries in which they operate. To learn more, please visit www.juxtapose.com .

1 Forme Financial is currently required to be notice filed in nine states. While Forme Financial has clients in additional states, the firm qualifies for the de minimum filing exemption, allowed by each individual state.

2 Physician Client Tax Savings is the average Tax Savings calculation for physician clients invested in the Custom Indexing Global ADR strategy, sub-advised by Brinker Capital Investments, LLC, a registered investment advisor. The Tax Savings calculation goal is to quantify the value-add of tax management by measuring the benefit from (1) tax loss harvesting, (2) transitioning legacy securities with unrealized gains, and (3) the growth of the savings from 1 and 2, by the rate of return of the portfolio. The Tax Savings calculation will be heavily influenced by the assumed tax rates, which can be specified at the investor level. If no tax rate is specified, the maximum short- and long-term Federal and State tax rates will be assumed. All calculations are based on the ending market values, of each account, as of 12/31/2022. Not all Forme Financial clients choose or are eligible for the Custom Indexing Global ADR strategy.

3 Statistica, Mobile app user retention rate worldwide Q3 2022 .

4 Medscape National Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2018; US Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Social Security Administration National Average Wage Index, 2021.

The information in this communication was prepared for educational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell any security or insurance product, nor an offer to provide investment advice. All examples are for illustrative purposes only and may not be relied upon for investment decisions. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the investment recommendations contained in this communication; nor should any past recommendation be taken as personalized investment advice. Nothing contained herein should be construed as legal or tax advice and is not intended to replace the advice of a qualified tax advisor or legal professional. The information presented may have been compiled from third-party sources we believe to be reliable but cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal and investment objectives are not guaranteed.

Forme Financial is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Forme Financial and Earned are DBAs of NoHo Financial, Inc. Additional information about Forme Financial, including its services and fees, is available online at http://adviserinfo.sec.gov/ .

