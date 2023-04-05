Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with Elan

Multi-year partnership furthers both companies' dedication to circularity and sustainable business practices

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Elan, the definitive brand delivering unparalleled skiing experiences. Winmark will become the Official Resale Partner of Elan, and Elan will be a Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark and Play It Again Sports.

Winmark Corporation (PRNewsfoto/USA Hockey, Inc.,Winmark Corporation) (PRNewswire)

As partners equally driven by sustainability, Winmark and Elan will work together to drive circularity in its 280 Play It Again Sports franchised locations throughout North America by helping customers extend the life of their quality used ski equipment, reduce environmental impact, and provide value to winter sports enthusiasts in their local communities.

Having recycled more than 1.5 Billion items since 2010, Winmark stands out as an obvious partner for Elan who has its own dedicated sustainability initiatives that include responsible sourcing, forest replenishment, and community focus.

"Winmark has already been a partner with this iconic ski equipment brand," stated Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer. "Taking this step to formally become an official resale partner is a natural progression of our existing long-term relationship. Aligning our shared sustainability goals with Elan by providing value to our customers and minimizing environmental impact through our Play It Again Sports franchised locations just makes sense."

As a Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark and Play It Again Sports – Elan will sponsor Buy Drive events and promotions incentivizing skiers to sell their Elan gear to their local Play It Again Sports locations for cash on the spot instead of going to waste.

Elan and Play It Again Sports will also team up to produce co-branded sustainability-focused content that will be distributed on all social channels and also promoted by Play It Again Sports via local stores, website, and national PR efforts.

"Taking our partnership with Winmark to the next level in North America not only supports our deep-rooted sustainability efforts, but also helps get more skiers on snow, enjoying the sport of skiing through an extended and prolonged life of Elan equipment," stated Jeff Mechura, CEO/President of Elan Sports USA.

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At December 31, 2022, there were 1,295 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 57 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About Elan: Elan is a dedicated ski manufacturer in the Slovenian Alps with nearly 80 years of experience building the best skis in the world for friends and families who live the skiing lifestyle and are all about good times in the mountains. Earning praise year after year in test results and design awards, the innovative product manufactured reflects the brand's heritage and dedication to not just building skis but building BETTER skis to produce lifetime experiences in the mountains. For more information, please visit: https://www.elanskis.com/us_en/.

Elan Skiing logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winmark Corporation