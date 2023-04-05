Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Mat Witte a Winner of 2023 Pros to Know Award

Witte recognized as a Pro to Know for the Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Mathew Witte, Senior Vice President from ORTEC Americas, as one of the winners of the 2023 Pros to Know Award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

ORTEC Americas Routing and Loading Optimization Solutions (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to be recognized once again as a 2023 Pro to Know"

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

"It is an honor to be recognized once again as a 2023 Pro to Know," said Mathew Witte, Senior Vice President, ORTEC Americas. "Supply chain executives want accountability from their investments, and we continue to develop strong partnerships to ensure key metrics are both achievable and sustainable. I am proud of the advanced tools we have developed such as structured training and performance audits, and I look forward to this year and beyond as we develop more solutions to help our clients grow."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more. Go to https://sdce.me/4ss5cl to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at ProMat in Chicago. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About ORTEC

Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best-run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to make the best decisions in an ever-changing environment, leveraging data and mathematics for a better world.

Discover more at ortec.com/en-us

ORTEC US COMPANY CONTACT

Lisa Beck

ORTEC Americas

443.980.7840

Lisa.Beck@ortec.com

Mat Witte, Senior Vice President, ORTEC Americas (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ORTEC