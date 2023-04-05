Provident Healthcare Partners Announces Promotion of Scott Davis

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce that Scott Davis has been promoted to Managing Director.

Scott has been with Provident for over 9 years, working as a Director for the past 3 years. Scott has been instrumental in closing dozens of transactions across numerous verticals within the healthcare industry including dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, physical therapy, staffing, and women's health, among others. Scott is an industry thought leader and often speaks at numerous healthcare events and conferences.

"I could not be more grateful and excited to move into my new position at Provident. The outlook for the firm has never been brighter and I look forward to playing a meaningful leadership role in that success," noted Davis.

"Throughout his career here, Scott has consistently achieved his personal and professional goals. Concurrent with Provident's latest closed transaction which Scott was the deal team lead, it is a fitting and appropriate milestone that he be recognized along with the other Managing Directors as one of the senior leaders of our firm," commented Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is one of the leading healthcare investment banking firms specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of sub-sectors across the healthcare services landscape. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a wide array of investors in the form of private equity firms and strategic consolidators. Visit www.providenthp.com.

