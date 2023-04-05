Falvey Insurance Group Partners with Canopius U.S. on Inland Marine

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey has partnered with Canopius U.S. and is now accepting inland marine submissions following the recent appointment of the dedicated team at Falvey Insurance Group.

"Since onboarding the team about 30 days ago, we have implemented a fully functional and customized underwriting system, which includes invoicing and claims filing, and have secured paper with Canopius U.S.," says Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer at Falvey. "Our team worked tirelessly to make this launch quick-to-market as we wanted to make the inland marine product available to our broker partners as soon as possible."

Mike McKenna, Chief Underwriting Officer at Falvey, adds, "This partnership with Canopius will allow Falvey to expand into new lines of business and offer complementary products to our clients. We look forward to working together to provide top-tier service to our clients."

Inland Marine products offer broad terms and conditions that cover many risk types emanating from a wide range of commercial business applications that may not be covered in the standard property market. The many insurance needs considered in the Inland Marine market include the following: property moving over land, property that is stored at a third-party location, builders' risk, care, custody and control of others property in warehouses, infrastructure and/or individual high valued properties. These are just a few examples of the many Inland Marine insurance coverage needs that Falvey Insurance Group will consider.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

