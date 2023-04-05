The Drone Racing League is the First Sport to Stream Entire Season in a Metaverse World

Following the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Race Finals on NBC and DRL's social channels on Saturday, April 8th, DRL makes it easy for fans to experience drone racing in the metaverse

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier, professional drone racing property, will air their 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Race Finals on Saturday, April 8th at 3pm EST on NBC, Youtube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, Instagram and Facebook. With metaverse sports expected to grow to an $80 billion industry by 2030, DRL is championing the next phase of digital sports through its inaugural "DRL Metaverse Marathon" to become the first property to debut their entire season in the metaverse immediately following the broadcast.

As the Sport from the Future dedicated to its Gen Z fanbase, DRL is consistently innovating and experimenting with new entertainment formats to create the most immersive, inclusive and accessible sports competition, content and experiences for their Tech-setter fans. The DRL Metaverse Marathon, a two-day viewing party of DRL's entire Algorand World Championship Season, will invite fans to relive the drone racing action from all new perspectives without special equipment.

The DRL Metaverse Marathon, developed by AI and Metaverse company, Meetkai, will showcase 13 levels of real-life and esports drone racing in a digital twin of the DRL SIM video game's popular MegaCity map. With only a mobile device or computer needed to enjoy the experience, fans will simply click a link to jump in as avatars, explore their favorite parts of this skyscraper-themed world, watch DRL through more immersive views, interact, and have the exclusive opportunity to meet the recently clinched-DRL Algorand World Champion Pilot MCKFPV (South Korea) among top DRL Pilots, including hollywood drone-filmmaker Vanover (USA) and gamer-turned-pro-racer Halowalker (Germany).

"You've seen leagues scratch the surface with games and events in the metaverse, but as the most accessible and inclusive sport, the Drone Racing League will become the first property to stream an entire season in the metaverse, giving our fans more access than ever and new meaning to DRL as a real-life video game," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos.

The Metaverse Marathon will follow the DRL Algorand World Championship Race finale on NBC and DRL's social channels, which will showcase the world's six best drone pilots flying 90 mph racing drones through a spectacular aerial course around loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins in Miami. The Finale will electrify fans tuning-in with intense drone racing competition, DRL's first-ever "First Flight" tradition, featuring NFL's fastest player Tyreek Hill aka "The Cheetah" , and immersive partner experiences from Algorand, the United States Air Force, Google Cloud, T-Mobile, Draganfly and Pointskash during the race.

About DRL

Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is a Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence company based in Los Angeles, California. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can give personalized results in a natural conversation and boast expertise about any subject inside the metaverse. After reaching 50+ million users worldwide, MeetKai launched the most cost-effective and easy-to-use metaverse creation tools in the market and is currently building virtual worlds rooted in reality and true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.

