5 Point App Launches an Innovative Cancer Self-Care Application

EnergyPoints™ is designed to help cancer patients manage their symptoms with acupressure for better health outcomes.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Point App Inc, a company committed to improving patient health outcomes, is proud to announce the launch of its intuitive mobile health application, EnergyPoints ™. The app integrates the power of technology with the ancient practice of acupressure to help cancer patients and survivors manage fatigue and sleep disturbances.

In the US, up to 90% of cancer patients receiving treatment experience fatigue, and 30% may experience long-lasting fatigue. Sleep disturbances, affecting up to 75% of cancer survivors, can also contribute to poor health and may exacerbate fatigue. While common, their causes are poorly understood, making it difficult to create an effective pharmacological intervention. Moreover, the symptoms are often further exacerbated by aggressive treatments and medications, severely affecting the patient's quality of life before and after treatment.

Acupressure has been proven to help. Multiple studies into this complementary medicine technique show that it can ease symptoms of cancer-related fatigue and improve sleep.

EnergyPoints™ builds on these findings by teaching patients how to successfully implement acupressure protocols at home, so they can self-manage fatigue and sleep disturbances. The protocols are crafted from evidence-based self-care techniques and thoughtfully developed by a team of acupuncturists, integrative medicine experts, and research scientists.

"My dad's stage IV cancer was a turning point. As a recently licensed acupuncturist, I shadowed a colleague at a pediatric oncology unit to learn more about complementary cancer care. Acupuncture, acupressure, and essential oils helped my dad's quality of life and his ability to be present with us and enjoy our precious time. His journey inspired me to create EnergyPoints™, a tool to help others use complementary therapies. His memory lives on in our work to promote health and healing," says company founder and CEO Ryan Smith.

Unlike traditional cancer treatments, acupressure is non-invasive and has no risk of infection. It's easy to learn and can be done anywhere, enabling cancer patients and survivors to play an active role in their care.

EnergyPoints™ uses videos, images, and text instructions to guide patients in establishing daily acupressure rituals. These are customizable to fit all types of schedules. Patients learn at their own pace, allowing them to familiarize themselves with different acupressure strategies without stress. People with cancer-related fatigue who tested the app found it easy to use, easy to learn, easy to understand, and effective in helping perform acupressure.

The app seamlessly syncs with fitness devices for sleep and activity data tracking. It also integrates standardized measures in evaluating patient symptoms and well-being to provide them with a tailored progress report.

More than a health app, EnergyPoints™ is an important step towards utilizing technology and complementary medicine to empower patients and advance cancer symptom science.

EnergyPoints™ is available for Android and iOS. Learn more here: https://igg.me/at/EnergyPoints.

Research to develop and test EnergyPoints™ was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the U.S. National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43CA261446 (Beck, SL, PI). The app content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

