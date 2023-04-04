Spirit Airlines Celebrates 30 Years of Service to the Sunshine State with 'Florida Flyaway' Giveaway

Guests in select cities can enter for a chance to win a vacation to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando or Tampa at spirit.com/flyaway

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating three decades of giving Guests More Go to the Sunshine State with a Florida Flyaway to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO) or Tampa (TPA). The Florida-based airline partnered with Visit Florida to give Guests in select U.S. cities a chance to join in on the 30th anniversary celebrations by entering to win a Florida getaway for two, including roundtrip flights, hotel, accommodations and more. *

The Flyaway winners will enjoy a three-night stay at a renowned Florida hotel, including The Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Luminary Hotel in Fort Myers, Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa in Orlando, and Epicurean Hotel in Tampa. They'll also experience the very best of each of these cities, ranging from airboat tours and theatre shows to indoor skydiving and dinner cruises. Participants can enter now through May 2, 2023, at spirit.com/flyaway.

"Thirty years of Florida service is a huge milestone for us, and we're excited to include our Guests in the celebration with this new flight and hotel giveaway that lets winners discover the beautiful beaches, attractions, culture, and much more that the state has to offer," said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines. "We have more than 70 nonstop destinations served from Florida, giving travelers convenient and affordable options to visit the Sunshine State from the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean."

The carrier first introduced its affordable travel options to Florida in 1993, launching service in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. Since then, Spirit has grown to be one of the leading carriers in the state with service to seven airports across Florida.

"Spirit Airlines has served Florida for 30 years and VISIT FLORIDA is excited to partner with them to celebrate this incredible achievement. As the leading provider of ultra-low-cost flights in the state, Spirit Airlines has helped grow Florida into the number one destination for visitors from all over the world," said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA.

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with many more brand-new planes projected for delivery in 2023.

Recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program. Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World (ATW) named Spirit Airlines the Value Airline of the Year as part of the ATW 2023 Airline Industry Achievement Awards. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The "Florida Flyaway" Giveaway (the "Sweepstakes") begins at 12:00 AM Eastern Standard Time ("EST") on April 4, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on May 2, 2023

Entrant must be at least 21 and a legal permanent resident of one of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia (excluding residents of Florida, Rhode Island, and New York).

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

