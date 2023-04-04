Leading online form builder Jotform celebrates 20 million users worldwide

Doubling its user base in less than two years, Jotform is poised for continued growth in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform , the leading online forms SaaS solution, announced growth across multiple sectors of the business, including user and revenue growth, enterprise customer adoption, employee growth and product innovation.

User & Revenue Growth

Kicking off 2023 in a strong way, Jotform has amassed 20 million users, taking it less than two years to double its user base. This is on the heels of a strong financial year for Jotform, having finished 2022 with 48% revenue growth.

"Jotform's growth is proof that the automation revolution is catching fire," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform and author of Automate Your Busywork . "Automation is at the heart of everything we do at Jotform from how we build our products to how we run the company. Automation is how I've been able to grow Jotform from just me during the early days to a more than 500-person company today. It's also how so many Jotform users are cutting out repetitive tasks and saving their time for more creative and meaningful projects that really move the dial."

Enterprise Customer Adoption

Jotform closed out 2022 with 84% growth in overall enterprise customer adoption. Several key industries also showed strong enterprise-level growth:

Non-profit enterprise customers saw 109% growth

Information technology enterprise adoption saw 81% growth

Education enterprise-scale customer base saw 77% growth

Employee Growth

Jotform also doubled its global employee base in 2022, bringing on about 250 people with plans to hire about 150 more people in 2023. With this employee growth, Jotform has expanded to seven global offices with its newest location recently opening in Vancouver, Canada.

Product Innovation

Jotform's product line-up was named No. 1 in the Online Form Builder category of G2's 2022 Summer Report. Jotform is designed to help organizations manage their workflows, with Form Builder, PDF Editor, Mobile Forms, Tables, Apps and Approvals. In 2022, Jotform continued to add value to its platform, introducing two new products to its lineup of no-code solutions: Jotform Sign and Jotform Teams.

Jotform Sign is an e-signature software with an automation twist, providing automation features, advanced field detection, limitless customization options and integrations to help businesses effortlessly send out signable documents.

Jotform Teams enables users to create forms, tables, e-signature documents, reports, approvals and apps within a shared workspace, making the assets accessible to users with different roles and permissions.

Jotform's 20 million global users include enterprises, small businesses, healthcare organizations, governments, school systems, nonprofits and more. They rely on Jotform's powerful forms to collect, organize and manage important information, and store it all in one location.

About Jotform

With Jotform, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows and more. With over 17 years in business and 20 million users worldwide, Jotform is a trusted global brand that's expanding every day.

