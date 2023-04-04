The ISH™ Company Launches Salmonish™ Burgers, New Plant-Based Seafood Alternative

Shortly after its $5 million seed round, the plant-based seafood company introduces a healthy and sustainable new product and distribution via Dot Foods

ROCKLAND, Del., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISH Company , a startup disrupting the food industry with healthy and sustainable plant-based seafood alternatives, today announced the launch of its new product Salmonish™ Burgers, a plant-based salmon burger. Following its flagship products Shrimpish® and Shrimpish® Crumbles, Salmonish Burgers are the third product in the company's portfolio, and will be available through a distribution deal with Dot Foods. The ISH Company announced its partnership with the largest food industry redistributor in North America earlier this month.

The ISH Company (PRNewswire)

Similar to Shrimpish, Salmonish Burgers are made with 100% plant based, vegan ingredients. Each serving provides 14 grams of protein and 300 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids. The recipe also includes kelp, an ocean regenerating ingredient that is high in minerals. The prevalence of traditional salmon and burgers came together to inspire the making of Salmonish Burgers as a more convenient and easy-to-prepare product for consumers. The ISH Company's team focuses on flavor, texture, and sustainability to create products that accurately taste, feel, and look like salmon. The end result provides a healthy and tasty salmon burger that exceeds consumers expectations of seafood protein.

"After the successful debut of Shrimpish early last year, The ISH Company is thrilled to continue creating innovative, climate-conscious products during the rise of plant-based meat substitutes," said Christie Fleming, President and Chief Operating Officer at The ISH Company." The plant-based seafood market is primed for exponential growth and given the popularity of salmon, we have a great opportunity to help consumers make both delicious and more mindful food choices, further amplified with our ability to distribute through Dot Foods now as well."

Traditional salmon is the second most-consumed seafood after shrimp in the United States. The growing demand for salmon worldwide is causing supply-chain and farming constraints, plateauing wild fish stocks, and increased climate change impacts. The ISH Company's salmon product is able to provide a clean alternative without harming the delicate marine ecosystem. The carbon footprint from the production and consumption of Salmonish is 5.6 times lower than traditional salmon and 44.9 times lower than beef.

This announcement comes on the heels of The ISH Company's $5 million seed funding round in January, led by ACCELR8 with participation from Stray Dog Capital and multiple angel investors. ISH has raised a total of nearly $10 million to date. The funds were primarily used to help the company continue to create more innovative products, allowing for the swift launch of Salmonish Burgers.

The ISH Company's Whole System Approach fills a large gap in the plant-based market by using healthy, natural, and sustainable ingredients to create delicious products that mimic the texture and flavor of seafood products, which other brands struggle to imitate. The company has a robust product portfolio in development with more than 25 products, including crab, lobster and cod alternatives. Current products are available to consumers through Dot Foods, as well as in various restaurants, colleges, and universities across the country. To learn more, visit ishfood.com .

About The ISH Company

The ISH Company is a certified B-Corp, plant-based food company founded in 2020. The Company's mission is to deliver Innovative, Sustainable, Healthy, and deliciously disruptive plant-based foods to every plate worldwide. Shrimpish®, the first product, launched in 2022, and has the taste, the look, and cooks just like the seafood alternative. The company is building a robust pipeline including Salmonish™, Codish™, Crabish™, Lobsterish™, and other portfolio complements. Currently available for sale in the United States and Europe, ISH starts from a simple place: make good, eat good, do good for our bodies and the world we live in. Visit us at www.ishfood.com .

Media Contact:

BAM for The ISH Company

ishfood@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The ISH Food Company