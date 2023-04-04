Avril Lavigne Announces Partnership with Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand, BeatBox, On Exclusive New Pink Lemonade Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, designer, and philanthropist Avril Lavigne has announced her first ever alcohol partnership with ready-to-drink cocktail brand BeatBox, The World's Tastiest Party Punch. Avril's 11.1% ABV Pink Lemonade special edition package will be available at tens of thousands of locations nationwide, including 7-Eleven, Kroger, Circle K, Casey's, QuikTrip, and many other valued chain and independent retailers.

BeatBox Beverage (PRNewswire)

BeatBox's partnership with Avril is the latest in their wider "Creator Series." The BeatBox Creator Series partners the rapidly growing ready-to-drink cocktail brand with globally recognized tastemakers to create exclusive, uniquely designed flavors and packaging that are distributed through the brand's large retail network.

"From the moment Avril told our team how she drinks a BeatBox before every studio session we knew this was a perfect fit for our growing Creator Series. The BeatBox Creator Series is where we partner with world renowned musicians like Avril Lavigne, as well as other large influencers and brands, to bring exciting new flavors and collectible packaging to our 45,000+ retail locations," says Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing for BeatBox. "Partnering with Avril is going to unlock even more exciting opportunities for BeatBox as one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink cocktail brands in the US."

Consumers across the country will have access to enter to win exclusive signed Avril Lavigne merchandise from their favorite retailers. Retail activations will also include custom Avril displays, lifesize Avril Lavigne cutouts, and a national sweepstakes to meet Avril in person.

"We are excited to bring this unique partnership to life in retail stores across the nation. Introducing Avril's special edition packaging with our already popular Pink Lemonade flavor is an amazing opportunity to introduce BeatBox to Avril's 100+ million fans!" says Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing for BeatBox.

Avril's continued fame and success show no signs of slowing down, with over 100 million social media followers to-date, 8 Grammy nods, and 6 World Music Awards.

"The partnership with BeatBox felt right from the start - I have never come across a brand that was as committed to providing their fans with a truly memorable experience, specifically pegged to music, than the BeatBox Team," said Avril Lavigne. Lavigne continues, "Every facet of the collaboration, down to my involvement with the design of the package itself, felt authentic and true to me. I am excited for people to see the new packaging, and let us know what you think!"

BeatBox Beverages, one of the fastest growing RTD brands of 2022, is currently available in more than 45,000 retail locations. The brand is the fastest growing alcoholic beverage brand on social media and reached over 6 million customers at festivals and events to date in 2022, with 100+ music festivals and events planned in 2023.

About BeatBox Beverages:

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverages' reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial and Gen Z target.

About Avril Lavigne :

Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling close to 50 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations in categories such as "Best New Artist" and "Song of the Year" twice for "Complicated" and "I'm with You." In addition, she has received nine Juno Awards, including "Artist of the Year." Her catalog comprises the septuple platinum Let Go [2002], triple-platinum Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], and Head Above Water [2019] highlighted by definitive smashes such as "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," "Here's To Never Growing Up," and "Head Above Water." As such, she remains of "one of the Soundscan-era's top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S." and "the third bestselling Canadian female artist of all-time." She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard's "Best of the 2000s" chart and holds a Guinness World Record as "the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart," while "Girlfriend" emerged as "first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube." She has also earned multiple #1's around the globe. Her social media following notably exceeds 93.6 million fans worldwide. Not to mention, she starred Richard Linklater's Fast Food Nation, DreamWorks Animation's film Over the Hedge, The Flock, and more. Kicking off her biggest and boldest chapter to date, she made her debut for DTA Records with the single "Bite Me" off her seventh studio album Love Sux.

