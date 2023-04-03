FCA Reports First-quarter 2023 US Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 total U.S. sales decline 9% in Q1 versus same period last year

Dodge brand total U.S. sales increase 24% versus same quarter last year

Dodge Charger up 43%; Dodge Challenger up 2% and Dodge Durango up 22% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year

Dodge Hornet G/T arriving at dealerships now

Chrysler brand up 10% in total U.S sales versus same quarter last year

Chrysler Pacifica up 10% and Chrysler 300 up 9% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year

Jeep® Wrangler 4xe is *America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, followed closely by the Grand Cherokee 4xe at No. 2

Jeep Wrangler 4xe total U.S. sales increase 72% over same period last year; Wrangler 4xe accounts for 38% of total Wrangler sales in Q1 2023

Jeep Cherokee up 31% versus same quarter last year

Ram brand officially unveiled the all-electric Ram 1500 REV

Ram ProMaster sees its best ever Q1 total U.S. sales, up 90% versus same period last year

Ram ProMaster City sees its best ever Q1 total U.S. sales in first quarter, up 232% versus same quarter last year

FCA US LLC reports sales of 368,237 vehicles in the first quarter for 2023. Overall, total U.S. sales for the first quarter declined 9% versus the same period last year.

"As we continue to navigate the market conditions transpiring across the automotive industry, together with our dealer network, we are making the necessary adjustments to meet our customer's expectations," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "We also continue to see strong demand for our plug-in hybrid vehicles, with the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe placing No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, as America's best-selling PHEV vehicles. And with the Alfa Romeo Tonale production start announced last week, in addition to the impending arrival of the Dodge Hornet R/T in dealerships this spring, we are excited to bring customers another addition to our electric offerings."

The Dodge brand saw total U.S. sales increase 24% versus same quarter last year. Sales of the Dodge Charger increased 43%; Dodge Challenger increased 2% and Dodge Durango was up 22% versus same quarter last year. Announcing its seventh and final "Last Call" special edition on Monday, March 20, during a spectacular helicopter landing in Las Vegas, Dodge fired up ordering last week for Challenger SRT Demon 170, the world's fastest, quickest and most powerful muscle car ever produced.

The brand ushered in its future of electrified muscle with the reveal of the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, and Dodge enthusiasts will see the arrival of the Dodge Hornet R/T this spring. The all-new Dodge Hornet, unlocking the gateway to Dodge muscle, offers the quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000, bringing buzz to the segment with unmistakable Dodge styling cues and performance. The Dodge Hornet G/T is arriving at dealerships now.

The Chrysler brand is up 10% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year. The Chrysler Pacifica is up 10% and Chrysler 300 is up 9% in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 12% (3,473 units) of the nameplate's total sales for the first quarter. Chrysler brand recently launched its Vanlightenment marketing campaign featuring both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, demonstrating how the Chrysler Pacifica serves as a support system for families and brings harmony within their chaotic lives. **Consumers who purchase and take delivery of a Pacifica plug-in hybrid, America's first and only plug-in hybrid minivan, may be eligible for up to $7,500 federal tax credit through April 17, 2023.

Total U.S. sales of the Jeep Cherokee increased 31% in the first quarter versus same quarter last year. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe total U.S. sales increased 72% over the same period last year. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains *America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 14,392 (38%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales in the first quarter of 2023. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, which went on sale in late 2022, accounted for 7,222 (13%) of Grand Cherokee U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2023, and is America's No. 2 best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle. **Consumers who purchase and take delivery of a Jeep Wrangler 4xe or Grand Cherokee 4xe may be eligible for up to $7,500 federal tax credit through April 17, 2023.

The vehicles represent the brand's start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.

The Ram Truck brand officially unveiled the all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 REV and the Ram REV Insider+ Program on Sunday, February 12. RamREV.com opened to consumers to reserve a place in line to preorder the Ram 1500 REV.

The Ram ProMaster van sees its best ever Q1 total U.S. sales, up 90% versus the same period last year. The Ram ProMaster City also saw its best ever Q1 total U.S. sales, up 232%. Continued demand for Ram commercial fleet vehicles sees best ever Q1 U.S. sales, up a combined 64% versus Q1 2022.

The Ram 1500 was recently named to Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs for the fifth consecutive year.

Q1 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 23,209 24,408 -5 % 23,209 24,408 -5 % Wrangler 37,971 45,551 -17 % 37,971 45,551 -17 % Gladiator 13,575 17,912 -24 % 13,575 17,912 -24 % Cherokee 13,213 10,079 31 % 13,213 10,079 31 % Grand Cherokee 54,502 75,117 -27 % 54,502 75,117 -27 % Renegade 4,129 9,990 -59 % 4,129 9,990 -59 % Wagoneer 5,560 7,055 -59 % 5,560 7,055 -59 % Grand Wagoneer 2,044 3,169 -59 % 2,044 3,169 -59 % JEEP BRAND 154,203 193,281 -20 % 154,203 193,281 -20 % Ram P/U 105,350 127,116 -17 % 105,350 127,116 -17 % ProMaster Van 17,694 9,328 90 % 17,694 9,328 90 % ProMaster City 5,678 1,709 232 % 5,678 1,709 232 % RAM BRAND 128,722 138,153 -7 % 128,722 138,153 -7 % 200 0 2 -100 % 0 2 -100 % 300 2,989 2,745 9 % 2,989 2,745 9 % Pacifica 28,910 26,366 10 % 28,910 26,366 10 % CHRYSLER BRAND 31,899 29,113 10 % 31,899 29,113 10 % Dart 0 1 -100 % 0 1 -100 % Charger 22,128 15,439 43 % 22,128 15,439 43 % Challenger 11,371 11,124 2 % 11,371 11,124 2 % Journey 8 111 -93 % 8 111 -93 % Caravan 1 18 -94 % 1 18 -94 % Durango 17,467 14,349 22 % 17,467 14,349 22 % DODGE BRAND 50,975 41,043 24 % 50,975 41,043 24 % 500 0 1 -100 % 0 1 -100 % 500L 3 1 200 % 3 1 200 % 500X 135 333 -59 % 135 333 -59 % Spider 0 5 -100 % 0 5 -100 % FIAT BRAND 138 340 -59 % 138 340 -59 % Giulia 966 1,145 -16 % 966 1,145 -16 % Alfa 4C 0 1 -100 % 0 1 -100 % Stelvio 1,424 2,145 -34 % 1,424 2,145 -34 % ALFA ROMEO 2,390 3,291 -27 % 2,390 3,291 -27 % FCA US LLC 368,327 405,221 -9 % 368,327 405,221 -9 %















FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

*Per S&P Global Jan '23 year-to-date vehicle registrations (most current data available); PC + light-duty trucks"

**Disclosure - This is subject to certain limitations. This incentive is offered by a third party and is subject to change without notice. Please confirm this information to ensure its accuracy and availability. Consult a tax professional for detail and eligibility requirements.

