COUNTRY MUSIC SUPERSTAR LUKE BRYAN TEAMS UP WITH SMITHFIELD FOODS TO LAUNCH "GOOD GOES ON" INITIATIVE

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods' portfolio of consumer favorite brands are collaborating with country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan to help recognize and uncover the good all around us, at the table to beyond.

Luke Bryan joins forces with Smithfield Foods’ portfolio of brands for its Good Goes On campaign to help people recognize and uncover the good all around us, at the table to beyond. (PRNewswire)

Starting with the food we eat, the Good Goes On with Luke Bryan platform is setting out to help people discover how to best nurture themselves and be inspired to share the goodness with those around them through mealtimes, social gatherings and special occasions.

The diverse portfolio of brands, including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous® and Carando®, has provided shoppers with convenient, dependable and delicious meal options for decades. We nourish families and individuals throughout each day, but more importantly, we bring people together to eat, feel, and share good experiences.

"I'm proud to kick off the Good Goes On program because there's always room for more good in the world," said Luke Bryan. "I'm a believer in finding the good in every day, having fun and spreading joy. We have a few surprises up our sleeves this year, so be sure to follow us as we continue to find ways you can spread the good in 2023!"

"Our brands are excited to partner with Luke Bryan to help continue our mission of bringing goodness to households through the food we provide," said Tim Zimmer, chief marketing officer for Smithfield Foods. "Over the years, we've enjoyed seeing that even small and simple acts of thoughtfulness can make a difference. This year, we're proud to join with Luke Bryan to focus on the good around the table and showcase how our brands help nurture the communities we serve across the nation."

To see what Luke Bryan will be up to next and stay up to date with Good Goes On, check out GoodGoesOn.com.

About Smithfield

Smithfield® isn't only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We're a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: premium, high-quality meat. And we take our meat duties seriously. After all, the rest of the meal is just a side dish. Smithfield products were first introduced in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, by people who lived for the love of meat. Today, the Smithfield brand stands for craftsmanship, authenticity, and pure passion as we continue to give meat lovers across the country the deliciousness they crave: our classic bacon, slow-smoked holiday hams, hand-trimmed ribs, marinated fresh pork, smoked meats, and even more meaty magic. All Smithfield products not only meet our customers' high flavor standards but also meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. All while being produced right here in the USA. To learn more about the Smithfield portfolio of products, please visit www.Smithfield.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . Smithfield® is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Carando

Nearly a century ago, founder Pietro Carando brought the Italian tradition of sausage-making from Torino, Italy, to America. Since then, the authentic Italian deli meats, fresh meatballs and sausages, and grab-n-go options of Carando have tied the name to quality. One taste is all it takes to discover the authentic Italian difference of Carando. For more information, visit www.carando.com or follow @carandomeats on Facebook and Instagram. Carando is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Luke Bryan

Country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, sold 13 million albums, and garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams during his illustrious career. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans, and he has won 50+ major music awards, including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. In 2023, Luke Bryan is back for his sixth season as a celebrity judge on ABC's American Idol. Check out more about Luke Bryan on his website LukeBryan.com, and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

