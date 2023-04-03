Angelo Cataldi Wins Vincera Foundation's 2023 Person of the Year Award

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelo Cataldi, the entertainment heart-soul-and-hero of 21st century Philadelphia sports fans, has won Vincera Foundation's 2023 Person of the Year Award.

A Columbia University School of Journalism grad and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Cataldi became a pioneer in sports-talk radio. His bombast and humor have captivated Philadelphia listeners for over three decades. He joined WIP-Radio in 1990 as a full-time host with the legendary Tom Brookshier and became main host in 1992. For 33 years, Angelo dominated ratings, with a passion and synch with Philadelphia sports fans. He retired in 2023 to spend more time with wife Gail, his four children and nine grandkids.

Cataldi dependably heaped passion onto Philadelphia's hometown sports heroes. For example, Cataldi began the 21st century by bringing busloads of loud Philly fans to NYC to either cheer running back Ricky Williams or boo whomever else the Eagles chose as second pick in the 1999 NFL draft. Many past and current Philly sports stars are invited to the celebratory golf and post-golf event on Monday, May 8 at the illustrious Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, PA. Comedian-musician-impersonator Joe Conklin, others from WIP, and many other Philly sports celebrities shall heap honor onto Angelo.

Traditional co-hosts Jason Kelce and Danny Briere shall again help steer the event. Joe DeCamara, new host of the WIP Morning Show, will again emcee. This year, Team Impact, the organization that places children with chronic health disabilities onto college sports teams, and the Jason Kelce's (Be) Philly Foundation shall also share in the proceeds. 100% go towards using sports as a vehicle for success in life.

"We hope that many in the greater Philadelphia sports community will join us in this always fun Vincera Children's Classic. It shall be spectacular," championed Dr William Meyers, Chair of the Vincera Foundation Board.

Executive Director of the Vincera Foundation Chris Wilmot added, "This annual event continues to be a highlight of the charitable Philadelphia community. We are so happy that Angelo accepted. He will be listed alongside such personalities/superstars as Jon Dorenbos, Dawn Staley, Lesley Visser, Marshawn Lynch, JPP, Howie Roseman, and the Bosa's."

For event details and tickets, please visit www.vincerafoundation.org/vcc or contact Chris Wilmot at cwilmot@vincerafoundation.org or call 610.368.7657

About Vincera Foundation: The Vincera Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Vincera Institute, a premier medical facility combining many of the medical institutions in town and dedicated to core medicine in The Navy Yard in Philadelphia. The Vincera Foundation partners with Philadelphia sports-based youth organizations as well as national sports and medical associations. It is a non-profit 501 (c) (3). All donations are Tax Deductible.

