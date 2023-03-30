PAW.COM LAUNCHES PAW BEAUTY™, ITS FIRST EVER GROOMING LINE

Pawpular Pet Lifestyle Brand Brings "Clean Beauty" To The World Of Pet Grooming

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paw.com , one of the country's fastest growing pet lifestyle product companies, has introduced Paw Beauty ™, the brand's first and all-new line of grooming essentials for dogs, and coats of all lengths and textures. Paw.com is known for its innovative products for furry family members, and the Paw Beauty™ line includes ultra-luxurious shampoos, conditioner, balm and wipes made from the highest quality natural ingredients, and designed for maximum efficacy, to keep pets clean and beautiful.

Paw Beauty™ (PRNewswire)

As a true game-changer, bringing "clean beauty" to the pet grooming industry, Paw Beauty™ gives pet parents peace of mind that only the best natural ingredients are used. All Paw Beauty™ products are vegan, human-grade, cruelty free, sulfate free, paraben free and phthalate free.

The Paw Beauty™ collection includes:

Deep Clean Pet Shampoo - Designed to freshen the dirtiest dogs, this shampoo penetrates the coat to gently yet thoroughly loosen and remove stubborn dirt and odors to clean even the thickest coats. Made with hydrating honey extract, kaolin clay (a gentle detoxifier that cleanses away dirt, oil, and other impurities), and moringa plant protein to help protect hair from pollution and environmental stresses, this cleansing shampoo leaves an uplifting scent of grapefruit and sandalwood.

Advanced Moisture Pet Shampoo - The ultimate solution to naturally condition dry, damaged skin and fur, this moisturizing shampoo promises a velvety and fully hydrated coat and a refreshing grapefruit and sandalwood scent. Formulated with superfood-derived protein from organic hemp seeds, golden barley extract, hyaluronic acid, and vegan collagen, it helps strengthen and repair hair while promoting healthy, softer skin.

Anti Itch Pet Shampoo - This natural shampoo is formulated to moisturize dry, irritated, and itchy skin, while gently cleansing and removing allergens. Formulated with a blend of organic rice protein, soothing honey extract and peptide complex, the anti-inflammatory shampoo works to cleanse and soothe the skin, and improve the shine and softness of the fur. All that's left behind is a light scent of warm amber with notes of sweet vanilla.

Tear Free Pet Shampoo - Perfect for puppies or pets with sensitive skin, this ultra-gentle shampoo delicately protects the coat and skin and improves shine, taking care not to sting the eyes should any shampoo get in them. Scented with warm amber and vanilla, the shampoo is formulated with sweet almonds from Spain and rich, natural honey extract to help regulate and retain moisture in hair while strengthening follicles for healthy growth.

Silky Smooth Pet Conditioner - This conditioning treatment and detangler nourishes the coat while helping to moisturize, condition, and soothe skin irritation for a lustrous finish. With a botanical-based combination of vitamin B complex, aloe, golden barley, natural peptides derived from amaranth, vegan collagen, and a luxurious scent of warm amber and sweet vanilla, this conditioner promotes shiny, strong, and deeply moisturized skin and fur.

Relief Healing Pet Balm - This natural balm soothes and relieves dry, cracked paws and skin. Enriched with moisturizing mango butter, coconut oil, avocado oil, oats, and beeswax, this pet balm delivers intense hydration and restores the skin barrier. The fragrance-free and easy-to-use stick applicator can be rubbed gently on the nose, paw pads, and elbows, and is safe for daily use.

Clean All-Purpose Pet Wipes - These fragrance-free spa-like wipes are ideal for daily cleaning in between baths, to get rid of dirt and odors. The clean beauty formula is infused with cucumber extract, chamomile, marshmallow root, oat extract, and aloe to cleanse, soothe the skin, and improve the fur's shine and softness.

"We treat ourselves to specialized skin, hair, and other beauty products, so why should we treat our pets any differently," said David Gimes, Founder and CEO of Paw.com. "For far too long we've seen the market was missing high-end, high-efficacy pet grooming products, and Paw Beauty™ fills that void. With over two years of research and development, we are thrilled to introduce a complete line of grooming essentials sourced from the best ingredients, that will make pets smell great and shine from head to tail."

All Paw Beauty products are made in the USA and are now available on Paw.com, ranging from $11-39.

About Paw.com

Paw.com is an innovative designer, manufacturer, and curator of affordable luxury pet products. Over one million pet parents have trusted Paw.com to improve the quality of their fur baby's life. The brand's stylish and high-quality beds and bedding decor, along with its travel essentials – complement any space while keeping pets and their human companions comfy at home or on the go. Their Paw Beauty line of clean and natural pet grooming products is made from the finest ingredients, leaving coats fresh and smelling great. Paw.com is passionate about supporting all aspects of the pet family lifestyle, so pets and their parents enjoy a happy and healthy life together. Shop Paw.com or find their products in select stores or online at Amazon, Macy's, Chewy, Petco, Wayfair, and Walmart. Follow Paw.com on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook . For retail/reseller information, visit pawbrands.com . Paw.com is a subsidiary of Paw Brands, Inc.

Paw.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paw.com