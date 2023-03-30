HALO® By Sciton Named 'Best Multitasking Laser' By NewBeauty Magazine

Confidence Enhancing Resurfacing Treatment Receives Coveted Beauty Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton, the leading manufacturer of high-quality laser and light systems in the aesthetic medical market, is proud to announce that its HALO® laser has been named 'Best Multitasking Laser' in NewBeauty Magazine's 2023 Beauty Awards. This prestigious award recognizes HALO's cutting-edge technology and impressive results which address a multitude of skin concerns on patients of all skin types.

NewBeauty's Beauty Awards are a leading and trusted awards program in the beauty space, honoring the best of the best in aesthetics after rigorous editor testing.

HALO is recognized for its ability to combine two laser wavelengths — ablative and nonablative — to target the top and deeper layers of skin, resulting in a single treatment that improves a variety of aging concerns, from acne scars, to fine lines and wrinkles, pigment irregularities and visible pore size.

HALO is the world's first laser that targets several levels of skin at once, making it a go-to anti-aging, confidence-building treatment. This technology can be completely customized to the individual needs of each patient to address issues such as pigmentation, tone, and texture. HALO is also suitable for virtually all skin types with minimal downtime, allowing patients to return to normal activities shortly after treatment.

Launched in 2014, the HALO laser changed the aesthetic laser industry by providing patients ablative-like results with near non-ablative downtime. Its proven results are the reason this treatment continues to be recognized, even nine years after launch. This April, HALO's manufacturing organization, Sciton Inc will celebrate its 26th year of global business.

"We are thrilled to receive this continued recognition for HALO from NewBeauty Magazine," says Lacee J. Naik, Vice President, Marketing at Sciton. "HALO® is a game-changer in the aesthetics industry due to its ability to address multiple skin concerns with minimal downtime. It's an honor to be recognized for our innovation, technology, and efficacy."

Sciton is committed to providing innovative laser and light systems that help medical professionals enhance their patients' appearance and confidence. HALO's recognition by NewBeauty Magazine's Beauty Awards further highlights Sciton's commitment to excellence and delivering high-quality solutions to the aesthetic medical market.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com .

