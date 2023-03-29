On National PB&J Day, the Makers of SKIPPY® Brand Peanut Butter Solve Great Debate Spoon or Knife and Crust On or Crust Off

Unveils Peanut Butter Fan Tool - PBJ X Pro

The new utensil will combine a knife, spoon, and other advanced features, for an easier PB&J making experience.

AUSTIN, Minn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most disputed actions in the world of peanut butter and jelly sandwich creation lies in what utensil is used and how: Is it one knife, two separate knives, a knife and a spoon, or none of the above? Today, just in time for National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day (April 2nd), the makers of SKIPPY® brand peanut butter provide the world with a one-stop-sandwich solution. Presenting, the PBJ X Pro!

Peanut Butter Fan Tool - PBJ X Pro (PRNewswire)

The PBJ X Pro is the perfect tool for all PB&J creations, no matter how you prefer to make it. The makers of the SKIPPY® brand created an all-encompassing device that combines the essential PB&J utensils, with a little bit more.

"When making a PB&J creation, everyone is different," said Ryan Christofferson, SKIPPY® Senior Brand Manager. "In addition to which utensil to use, the debate even extends to how people cut their sandwich, or whether they enjoy the crust on or off. We are excited to have created a tool that gives all PB&J lovers the creative freedom to enjoy their sandwich exactly how they like it, with the help of the PBJ X Pro."

Beyond the basics, PBJ X Pro will also feature a mirror to catch any messy mishaps before you leave the kitchen, a custom stamp to engrave all PB&J creations, a crimping wheel to remove crust, a flashlight for late-night snacking, and a speaker to get your PB&J jam on. The utensil also implements color-coding for each side to avoid combining spreads or double-dipping.

The makers of SKIPPY® brand peanut butter have created only one PBJ X Pro to give away to a lucky fan. For your chance at winning the one of a kind PBJ X Pro, follow and tag the SKIPPY® brand in a social media post featuring your take on PB&J. Check out the SKIPPY® brand PB&J X PRO Sweepstakes HERE https://www.peanutbutter.com/sweepstakes To join in on the PB&J Day festivities, visit peanutbutter.com/recipes to make a PB&J creation of your own.

About Skippy® Brand Peanut Butter

For more information about SKIPPY® peanut butter products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy them, visit www.peanutbutter.com or follow the brand on social media at www.Facebook.com/Skippy, www.Instagram.com/SkippyBrand, www.tiktok.com/@skippybrand and www.Twitter.com/Skippy.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contact:

Hormel Foods Media

Media@hormel.com

On National PB&J Day, the Makers of SKIPPY® Brand Peanut Butter Solve Great Debate (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation