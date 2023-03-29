Menraku Brand Site Launch

TOKYO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29 2023, Hikari Miso Co., Ltd. launched a comprehensive new website (www.hikarimiso.com/menraku) dedicated exclusively to its Menraku ramen brand.

(PRNewswire)

The Menraku range of ramen products from Hikari Miso Co., Ltd., - a leading miso brand in Japan and export market, based in Nagano, is distributed in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Menraku is distinguished by its premium quality and authentic soup flavor options from the traditional to the trendy, starting with its signature miso ramen.

Menraku comes in two styles: instant, made by simply pouring boiling water over the noodles already packaged in bowls, and restaurant style, which requires a simple stovetop preparation. The new brand site divides the extensive range of noodle products into categories including miso flavors of Hikari Miso specialty, soup-less noodles, and udon and soba. Additionally, information on vegetarian options and spice levels is available at a glance. This wide variety of offerings allows ramen consumers to easily find their personal favorites.

What makes Menraku so crave-able?

The miso

Menraku uses a secret blend of full-bodied red and sweet white miso, formulated especially to complement ramen noodles.

The soups

Menraku authentic stocks are the product of exhaustive research at ramen restaurants across Japan.

It offers something for every palate, from subtle yet satisfying broths to wickedly spicy soups.

Menraku offers:

Delectable restaurant quality noodles available anytime, anywhere

Tempting flavor options from traditional ramen (miso, shoyu, tonkotsu) to on-trend new recipes

Tasty and enjoyable mealtimes

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hikari Miso Co., Ltd.