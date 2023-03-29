Arcadis Partners with VODA.ai to Manage Lead Pipe Inventory and Replacement with VODA.ai Lead Finder™

BOSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai is proud to be selected by Arcadis U.S. as their preferred artificial intelligence software partner to find lead pipes. This collaboration supports utilities in complying with the EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) by locating, inventorying, and planning the replacement of hazardous lead water service lines.

VODA.ai announces exclusive partnership with Arcadis U.S. for finding lead pipes.

VODA.ai Lead Finder streamlines the process of identifying public and private service lines likely containing lead, reducing time and costs. Many states now accept AI predictions for meeting the EPA inventory requirement due in 2024. The platform presents its findings through graphics and tables, allowing utilities to prioritize projects and maintain community health while minimizing costs.

"The Arcadis-VODA.ai partnership combines world-class solutions with VODA.ai's powerful artificial intelligence to help utilities determine which service lines are likely to be made of lead and which aren't. This saves our customers time, effort, and money," said Greg Osthues, Arcadis' EVP. "We are delighted to combine our world-class services with an equally impressive technology from VODA.ai."

"Our vision is improving the lives of a billion people, and Arcadis is helping us get closer to that vision. We are happy to work with Arcadians and help utilities address their infrastructure challenges," said George Demosthenous, CEO at VODA.ai.

About Arcadis: Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy firm specializing in natural and built assets. By applying their extensive market sector insights and offering a comprehensive range of services, including design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management, they collaborate with their clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. With over 33,000 professionals working in more than 70 countries, Arcadis actively supports UN-Habitat by providing knowledge and expertise to enhance the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai helps utilities prioritize their infrastructure using artificial intelligence. This innovative approach has been proven to be up to 65 times more accurate than traditional methods of prioritizing failures and twice as effective in finding lead pipes. Established in 2017, VODA.ai helps utilities make science-based decisions. Impressively, every VODA.ai subscriber has renewed their subscription to date. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, VODA.ai's patent-pending artificial intelligence technology uncovers patterns by analyzing multiple variables and enables science-based decision-making.

For more information, send an inquiry at email@voda.ai.

