Women's Sports Network and Michelob ULTRA Partner to Increase Visibility of Women's Sports

Michelob ULTRA becomes the first sponsor and "official beer" of the 24/7 free network in new deal, and will be featured on its signature show GAME ON

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST Studios Women's Sports Network, the groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind 24/7 network dedicated to women's sports is announcing its first major partner, Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in the country, in a yearlong deal. The two brands come together to increase representation and visibility for women in sports, closing the gap in media coverage for these phenomenal athletes. The partnership will come to life through Women's Sports Network's industry leading programming as the single point of access for women's sports.

The Women's Sports Network and Michelob ULTRA (PRNewswire)

As an official partner of the network, Michelob ULTRA will have access to the Women's Sports Network Studio to develop franchise properties that spotlight the brand's impact in women's sports and highlight stories of female athletes. The Women's Sports Network Studio features an award-winning production team behind the network's signature shows including GAME ON and The World According to Sage series featuring US Open champion surfer Sage Erikson.

The yearlong commitment will kick off by featuring the "Michelob ULTRA Bar" on the set of Women's Sports Network's GAME ON highlight show through 2023 and will continue to come to life in a variety of ways throughout the year. GAME ON is the Women's Sports Network signature breakout daily studio show powered by female voices that celebrates women's sports for the modern sports fan. From the latest sports news and hottest topics to the most current sports-adjacent pop culture, GAME ON has its finger on the pulse of the trends our audience craves. Some recent GAME ON guests include WNBA star and Michelob ULTRA spokesperson, Nneka Ogwumike, hockey legend Hilary Knight, soccer legend Julie Foudy, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The show is hosted by reporters and women's sports personalities Jordan Ligons Robinson and Taylor Felix. GAME ON appears nightly at 8pm ET and again at 8pm PT.

"This is a pivotal moment in the journey of Women's Sports Network, to align with a brand like Michelob ULTRA with such a rich history in supporting women's sports," said FAST Studios CEO Stuart McLean. "When we launched the network as a FAST Channel last year, we envisioned working with Michelob ULTRA and together bringing women's sports programming directly to the fans for free. We're only getting started in the work we can do together, and I am excited for the future of this partnership."

"Michelob ULTRA believes women's sports fans everywhere deserve an equal experience," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "We're proud to continue our commitment of supporting gender equality in sports by working with partners like the Women's Sports Network to give more people access to the athletes and sports they love. Because it's only worth it, if we all enjoy it."

"The Women's Sports Network offers a platform for female athletes to amplify their voice on a women's only network, elevating their presence across the sports industry to bring innovative change to women's sports. This partnership with Michelob ULTRA broadens the reach of these voices and more strongly connects them directly with their fans" said Carol Stiff Women's Sports Network Board of Advisors Chair.

The mission of the partnership is for the Women's Sports Network to help league partners grow visibility with 1500 hours of live and original programming in 2023. Programming will include behind-the-scenes stories within major moments, legendary and up-and-coming athletes on GAME ON as the "fourth chair," Athletes Unlimited Basketball Live, NCAA Women of the Year Awards Live and The World According To franchise series offering personal stories of champion athletes. The Women's Sports Network will additionally supply league-specific digital content across multiple social media platforms.

For more information on Michelob ULTRA, visit www. MichelobULTRA.com and follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Fans are encouraged to follow the non-stop action on Women's Sports Network's social media channels including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, and visit www.womenssports.com to learn more about the network.

ABOUT WOMEN'S SPORTS NETWORK

The Women's Sports Network is a free, ad-supported, 24/7 streaming destination available on Atmosphere, Amazon Freevee, Fubo, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Local Now, Plex, Sports.tv, Tubi, VIZIO WatchFree+, Roku and XumoPlay. Launched by FAST Studios in 2022, the Women's Sports Network aims to promote diversity in the sports and entertainment industries by offering viewers content that examines female athletes both on and off the field. The Women's Sports Network has confirmed participation from several prestigious organizations, including the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), U.S. Ski and Snowboard, and World Surf League (WSL), WNBA and Athletes Unlimited with additional launch partners to come.

Founded in 2021 by expert media innovator Stuart McLean CEO, FAST Studios is powered by a team of experienced marketers, programmers, and media leaders. Leading the charge for the Women's Sports Network with McLean is Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Women's Sports Network Board of Advisors Chair, Carol Stiff. In addition to Stiff, the Women's Sports Network Board of Advisors includes some of the most influential figures in the industry, such as:

Stacey Allaster , Chief Executive, Professional Tennis at United States Tennis Association

Lindsay Amstutz , Chief Media Officer at OneTeam Partners

Allyson Felix , 11-time Olympic medalist

Kathleen Francis , national board chair of Women in Sports and Events (WISE)

Sophie Goldschmidt , CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard

LaChina Robinson , WBNA analyst at ESPN

Angela Ruggiero , CEO and Co-Founder of the Sports Innovation Lab

Renata Simril , President and CEO of LA84

Julie Uhrman , Founder and President of Angel City Football Club

Jayma Meyer , Title IX Attorney

The founding league partners include Athletes Unlimited, WNBA, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Premier Hockey Federation, Quattro Media, Street League Skateboarding, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, United States Golf Association, Women's Football Alliance, Women's National Basketball Association and World Surf League.

The Women's Sports Network flips the script of women's sports by amplifying in-season stories and extending every league and athlete in the off-season. Fans are encouraged to follow the non-stop action on Women's Sports Network's social media channels including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. For further information visit: www.womenssports.com.

ABOUT FAST STUDIOS

FAST Studios (FAST) is a multi-faceted premium content studio specializing in content creation, marketing, distribution, and monetization of free ad-supported streaming television channels (FAST). FAST Studios simultaneously serves dozens of streaming platforms who need quality content channels to draw loyal audiences, brand marketers who must efficiently reach fragmented audiences at scale, and the growing population of streaming viewers who expect premium content experiences. For further information visit: www.FASTstudios.com.

ABOUT MICHELOB ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob ULTRA, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Joey Bosserman

Joey.bosserman@ketchum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women's Sports Network