SHORTCUT TO YOUR GRANDMA ERA: POP-TARTS® CELEBRATES NEW FROSTED BANANA BREAD FLAVOR WITH COZY LIMITED-EDITION POP-TARTIGAN SWEATERS

Inspired by the new flavor, the exclusive handknit Pop-Tartigan sweater comes in 3 unique styles, available for purchase starting March 29

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether crocheting, baking or choosing a cozy night on the couch over a night out at the club, it's no secret that fans are leaning hard into their "Grandma Era." Need proof? The #grandmaera hashtag has been viewed over 7.8 million times on TikTok, and the maturely major aesthetic of #grandmacore has racked up 145 million views. Today, Pop-Tarts® is launching its coziest flavor yet – new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts – with a series of limited-eknition crocheted Pop-Tarts Pop-Tartigan sweaters, giving fans a simple way to embrace the toasty, cozy vibes of their "Grandma Era" without any of the mixing or stitching.

Available nationwide for a limited-time only, each Pop-Tartigan sweater is handcrafted by crochet artisan London Kaye and her team and features a "granny square" crochet pattern inspired by the pastry's iconic rectangular shape and golden-brown colors that look just like Frosted Banana Bread Pop- Tarts.

Pair your cardigan with the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts for maximum meemaw vibes. Topped with frosting and complete with the familiar aroma of freshly baked banana bread, each bite brings a mix of banana, molasses and warm spices to life for that fresh-from-the-oven taste sans kitchen skills.

"For nearly sixty years, Pop-Tarts has put ingenious twists on familiar flavors, from creating a hot fudge sundae you can put in your backpack to inventing a confetti cupcake that fits in your pocket," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "We're excited to launch our newest hack, a delicious short-cut to fan favorite nostalgic and comforting flavors – without any chance of a #bakingfail – paired with a granny chic Pop-Tarts-inspired sweater to wrap yourself up in."

Only sixty of these exclusive, handknit Pop-Tartigan sweaters will be available for purchase and will each come with a box of the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts. Each drop will feature a selection of Pop-Tartigans in three universally appealing styles:

"Iconic" Pop-Tartigan: This classic style is the quintessential cardigan for all your coastal casual layering needs.

"Crop-Tartigan" Pop-Tartigan: Inspired by Y2K style trends, this cropped version brings two fashion trends together to put the frosting on any outfit.

"Toasty Hug Shrug" Pop-Tartigan: This shrug style wraps you up in a toasty hug and puts the spotlight on individual, oversized Pop-Tarts. It's perfect for shrugging off any evening plans you've made.

"There's nothing better than curling up in a warm, crocheted sweater, so when I found out Pop-Tarts wanted to give their fans an extra cozy piece inspired by the new flavor, I knew this collab would be a match made in granny chic heaven," said Pop-Tartigan artisan London Kaye. "My team and I hand-crafted each Pop-Tartigan sweater with warm colors and crocheted features that are sure to be the perfect accessory to embrace your cozy side."

Pop-Tarts fans can purchase a limited-eKnition Pop-Tarts Pop-Tartigan on BananaBreadPopTarts.com, beginning March 29, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST. There will be two additional drops on March 31 and April 4, while supplies last. Twenty sweaters will be sold each day during the promotion window and will be available on a first come-first-serve basis, so be sure to snap out of the slow life before it sells out! Pop-Tarts will also release a digital Pop-Tarts-inspired granny-square template on social media that fans can download and use to crochet a sweater of their own design at home.

Be on the lookout for new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts as they start hitting grocery aisles this month. The flavor will be available nationwide in an 8-count box for an SRP of $3.89. Don't forget to follow Pop-Tarts on TikTok, Instagram and your other favorite social platforms to keep up with the latest food news and join in on the Pop-Tartigan Era!

