Reputation Ranks Top U.S. Healthcare Systems in 2023 Healthcare Reputation Report

Engagement is what separates leading providers from the rest, highlighting the importance of both collecting and acting on feedback data to improve the patient experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , a global leader in reputation experience management, has announced its ranking of the top 30 U.S. healthcare systems in its 2023 Healthcare Reputation Report. The report's key findings include:

Engagement is the biggest differentiator in leaders vs. laggards in the healthcare industry.

Patient experience extends to every conceivable touchpoint both online and in person.

Patients are more willing to engage in reviews and surveys than ever before.

Reputation analyzed over 1 million patient reviews across 200,000 physicians and hospitals and surveyed consumers about how they search for care. Reputation found:

Ratings/reviews influence someone's choice of a provider more than ever . About 86% of consumers say they read online patient reviews, which is up from 72% last year.

Patients are speaking up about their experiences. Review volume is up nearly 50% from 2022.

High ratings are table stakes for providers. 73% of consumers say a minimum star rating of 4 stars is needed for them to engage with a provider or physician.

The report's analysis of patient sentiment underscored the importance of frontline staff in creating a positive patient experience. For hospitals and physicians, the top three drivers of positive sentiment were staff, bedside manner and competence of the physician.

"A hospital's star rating is largely determined by feedback left online by those receiving care or seeking it for their loved ones. Healthcare providers need to have robust review requesting programs that help them collect, manage and respond to patient feedback," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. "Hospitals without active review request and response programs are wasting critical opportunities to engage with and learn from their patients. Even ChatGPT recommended this when we asked it how healthcare marketers can improve online ratings! It's no longer feasible for leaders to cut corners on these essential programs, and the costs are tangible. Patients are demonstrating their preference by selecting more engaged providers."

Healthcare Provider Rankings

Reputation analyzed the 30 largest healthcare systems in the United States and ranked them by Reputation Score, which is the aggregated scores of acute care facilities within each healthcare system. The top 15 RepScore leaders are:

Community Health Systems HCA Healthcare AdventHealth Universal Health Services Sutter Health Baylor Scott & White Health Ascension University of Texas System Tenet Healthcare Corp. CommonSpirit Health University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Kaiser Permanente Lifepoint Health Banner Health Intermountain Healthcare

"Using feedback from our patients - and often their family members, too - helps guide continuous improvement in our services, customer experience and overall satisfaction. We're proud to be recognized in the 2023 Healthcare Report by Reputation for efforts that have amplified the voice of the customer and for our work to use those insights in ways that can enhance customer acquisition, experience and loyalty," said Tomi Galin, EVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing, Community Health Systems.

The Reputation Score looks at nine elements including review sentiment, volume, recency, spread, length, and response. The top-ranked healthcare systems in Reputation's analysis outperformed everyone in patient sentiment by 39 points, engagement (response rate) by 89 points, and visibility by 14 points.

According to Reputation, providers can make ratings/reviews work for them by creating a central feedback hub for collecting patient sentiment from surveys, ratings/reviews and social media and then making improvements to the patient experience based on that feedback.

Acting on consumer feedback can take your patient experience from complex and fragile to intuitive and strong. For more insights, download our 2023 Healthcare Reputation Report.

