PLAYMONSTER AND HASBRO ANNOUNCE EXPANDED GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP ON PLAYSKOOL AND RELAUNCH OF WEEBLES

BELOIT, Wis., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayMonster Group LLC., a leading international toy and game company, and Hasbro Inc., a global branded entertainment leader, have announced that PlayMonster will bring the entire Playskool brand to the company's dynamic roster in 2024 as part of an overall global growth strategy delivering innovation and re-imagined classic play to preschoolers and their families around the world.

With a clear vision, Playskool has helped generations of babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their families play together for nearly a century, representing quality, trust and memorable play experiences that help define a child's early years.

Following a successful Fall 2022 launch of the Playskool Glo Friends line, PlayMonster plans to re-launch Weebles in Fall 2023 with a diverse new line up of Weebles figures and playsets that will inspire a child's imagination. Our research shows that today's parents still recall "Weebles wobble but they don't fall down."

In 2024, PlayMonster will take over the entire Playskool line, including Glo Worm, Sit 'n Spin, Busy Gears, Elefun, Busy Ball Popper, and Busy Poppin' Pals, in addition to Koosh, Spirograph and Glo Friends which PlayMonster already licenses globally.

"It is an honor and quite a lot of fun to expand our work on Playskool with Hasbro into new segments, more products, and increased global reach across a strong preschool portfolio of graduated ages and stages," said Steve Adolph, CEO of PlayMonster. "We look forward to sustained growth as we continue to bring quality, purposeful and fun play to young families everywhere."

"We are excited by the new ways in which PlayMonster is bringing forward the vision and values of the Playskool brand that still garners a universal fondness felt by parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents," said Jess Richardson, VP Global Toys & Games Licensing at Hasbro. "This deal emphasizes a focus of our Blueprint 2.0 to offer new and innovative ways to play by aligning our iconic brands with proven industry leading partners that value them."

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Specialty Toy of the Year" Craft-tastic® Nature Scavenger Hunt Potions, "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus 5 Second Rule®, Farkle, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Fashion Plates®, Koosh®, Playskool®, and the recently acquired Ann Williams Group including Loopdedoo®, Craft-tastic®, Craft Crush™ and Sticker & Chill™.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

