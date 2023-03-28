Motor Supply Co, Inc. Names Tom Petersen as New Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Supply Co is strengthening the company's leadership team with the addition of Tom Petersen as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mr. Petersen, who joined the organization in early February, will lead the company's marketing strategy and initiatives to increase revenue and build brand presence within the automotive aftermarket industry.

Mr. Petersen brings over twenty years of experience in strategy and innovation from his eCommerce and retail career to the Motor Supply Co team. He previously served as Vice President of Merchandising at GameStop during the post-pandemic retail boom. Before his time with GameStop, Tom worked on leadership teams with top e-commerce giants such as Wayfair, Chewy, Zulily, and Boxycharm, driving significant revenue growth through his work in each respective company's marketing and merchandising departments.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join us," said John Wiesehan III, President and CEO of Motor Supply Co. "We are always striving to provide our customers with the best experience technology can provide. We were seeking a world-class leader to elevate our marketing efforts – someone who understands changing markets and isn't afraid to take new approaches to get the job done. Tom understands how important the customer is and how important it is to adapt our solutions and approach to their needs through technology. His successful track record within startups and rapidly changing business environments will give us the speed and skills needed to support our continued growth," continued Wiesehan.

"Motor Supply Co is experiencing rapid growth, and my roles within previous leadership teams lend themselves to achieving success in that mode. I'm looking forward to the upward changes I see coming, and I'm confident we have the team to make that happen," added Tom.

For more information on Motor Supply Co, visit www.motorsupplyco.com.

About Motor Supply Co, Inc.

Motor Supply Co was founded in 2021 to provide a world-class value-added eCommerce marketplace, empowering independent auto shops to buy quality products from a range of manufacturers at wholesale pricing typically unavailable to small-to-medium independent automotive and body shops.

