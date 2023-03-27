NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship Celebrates 27th Year of Competition in Daytona Beach

Ocean Center and Daytona Beach Bandshell

to Host Single Largest Collegiate Cheer and Dance Event in the World on April 5-9, 2023

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition -- is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, returns to Daytona Beach for the 27th year on April 5-9, 2023.

More than 10,000 participants and 450 teams from colleges across the country will compete in the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship on April 5-9 in Daytona Beach, the single largest collegiate cheer and dance event in the world. (PRNewswire)

A record turnout of teams and participants are expected to compete for the golden trophy at two different venues – the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center.

More than 10,000 participants and 450 teams from colleges across the country will compete with approximately 20,000 spectators expected to be in attendance, all record numbers for the annual event that relocated to Daytona Beach back in 1996. Teams will be utilizing 30+ hotels in the area and approximately 18 buses that will provide city-wide transportation.

"Daytona Beach has become an iconic backdrop for the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship. Year after year, teams from across the country come together to showcase their skills and represent their universities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "It is an honor and a privilege to host the largest college cheerleading and dance event in the world at one of the most recognized venues where we can recognize student athletes for the impact they have on America's colleges and universities."

"NCA and NDA are thrilled with the turnout for our 2023 Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida," said Bill Boggs, Sr. VP and Director of College Programs for NCA & NDA. "Teams from all across the country in addition to some international teams will take part in this year's event that will showcase the top college cheer and dance teams, and how well they represent their respective colleges and universities on and off the courts and fields throughout the entire year."

New to the event schedule this year will be a Saturday night celebration party for participants at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. This one-of-a-kind event will feature an array of glow-in-the-dark entertainment including a DJ, LED yard games, stilt walker and other circus-style performers.

"Daytona Beach has hosted the NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship for the past 27 years. We are very proud of this long-standing relationship, and we look forward to welcoming them back for many more years," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick L. Henry.

In addition to competing at the Daytona Beach Bandshell and the Ocean Center, participants, along with their coaching staff and family and friends, will be able to enjoy all that the Daytona Beach area has to offer during their visit.

"The NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship is a great opportunity to showcase the destination to the thousands of visitors that compete and attend this event from all over the country," said Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lori Campbell Baker. "This world-class event brings positive economic impact into the community, and we hope that all the competitors and their families have a great experience in the destination."

"The NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship is a great event, not just for our facility but for the entire community, and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2023," said Ocean Center Director Tim Riddle. "From the teams to the crowd, the energy and excitant this event brings is like no other. We're grateful for the continued partnership and opportunity to host such a prestigious competition."

The NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship is open to the public and will be live streamed on Varsity TV. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.varsity.com/nca/school/competitions/college-nationals/.

