Mutare Doubles Down on Contact Center, Brings Voice Threat Defense to Top CCaaS Platforms

Freeing businesses from constant barrage of voice channel attacks will be top priority at upcoming Enterprise Connect Conference and Expo 2023

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare Inc. , the market leader in voice threat defense, is expanding its arsenal in the ongoing and intensifying fight against unwanted voice traffic plaguing businesses through strategic partnerships with top Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) providers.

"Unwanted phone calls are a business issue in contact centers." Chuck French , Chief Growth Officer at Mutare

Several noteworthy announcements are forthcoming as Mutare's 2023 strategic focus on expansion through ecosystem partnerships is ahead of schedule. Because the voice channel is critical infrastructure in contact centers, integrating the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter with leading CCaaS platform providers has become the highest priority for Mutare.

"Unwanted phone calls are a business issue in contact centers," said Chuck French, Mutare's Chief Growth Officer. "When real customers are unable to get the help they need and expect, customer satisfaction plummets and the customer experience is degraded. Contact centers are looking for their CCaaS provider to help them solve this problem."

Voice continues to be the most vital communications channel for contact centers, maintaining a critical human-to-human relationship between customers and businesses. Nuisance and nefarious calls threaten to damage the customer experience and muddle KPIs, and their impact is only growing. In the U.S., 5.4 billion robocalls are made each month, and vishing attacks are up 550%. These unwanted calls are a detriment to customer experience, call initiation, agent productivity and the contact center's overall performance.

"These new partnerships will supercharge our efforts to bring an end to the damaging effect of both nuisance and nefarious calls," continued French. "We are absolutely thrilled about the relationships we are building with some of the most innovative CCaaS platforms and people in the world."

Mutare's highly awarded Voice Traffic Filter reduces unwanted calls using five levels of filtration that separate wanted from unwanted calls before the phone rings. Keeping bad actors out allows agents to focus on real customers.

Mutare will be on-site at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Florida, from March 27-30. To learn more about ways to keep unwanted calls at bay, visit the Mutare team at Booth 2209.

