Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master, GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 8x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist and Composer KENNY GARRETT on Thursday April 27 at 7:30 P.M.

NEA Jazz Master and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist KENNY GARRETT has 7 GRAMMY® Nominations for "Best Instrumental Jazz Album" – winning the GRAMMY® Award in 2009 for 'Five Piece Band Live'. Garrett brings his Acclaimed Quartet to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday April 27 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for the KENNY GARRETT QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master, GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 8x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Saxophonist and Composer KENNY GARRETT and his Acclaimed Quartet on Thursday April 27 at 7:30 P.M. Kenny Garrett won the 2022 Downbeat Magazine Critic's Poll for "Alto Saxophonist of the Year" and his album, Sounds from the Ancestors, was awarded the 2021 Jazz Journalist Association "Album of the Year."

NEA Jazz Master and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist KENNY GARRETT performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday April 27 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com and at www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

" Kenny Garrett is one of the most respected and frequently imitated saxophonists in the jazz world"

"One of the most admired alto saxophonists in jazz after Charlie Parker"

— NEW YORK TIMES

"Kenny Garrett is one of the most respected and frequently imitated saxophonists in the jazz world"

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"An extraordinary performance"

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE (2021 Album Review of 'Sounds from the Ancestors')

NEA Jazz Master and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Saxophonist and Composer KENNY GARRETT's illustrious career includes hallmark stints with Miles Davis, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Donald Byrd, Freddie Hubbard, Woody Shaw, and the Duke Ellington Orchestra, as well as a heralded career as a solo artist that began more than 30 years ago.

Garret has recorded 5 albums with Miles Davis, 3 albums with Chick Corea, 3 albums with Freddie Hubbard, 2 albums with Donald Byrd, 2 albums with Roy Haynes, 6 albums with Marcus Miller, as well as albums with Christian McBride, Terrence Blanchard, Sting, Q-Tip, John Scofield, and countless others. Garret has also released 17 acclaimed albums as a Leader or Co-Leader with 12 of those albums reaching the Top 20 on Billboard's Jazz Album Chart.

Garrett is easily recognized as one of modern jazz's brightest and most influential living masters and he shows no signs of resting on his laurels as he continues to receive critical acclaim for his current work. Kenny Garrett's latest release, Sounds from the Ancestors (2021), is a multi-faceted album which was named one of the Top 50 albums of 2021 by NPR and was selected as the 2021 Jazz Journalist Association "Album of the Year". "Ultimately, 'Sounds from the Ancestors' amounts to another major work from Garrett; it easily stands with his — and the year's — finest albums," stated AllMusic in their album review.

Garrett, 61, who has been a vital force in jazz since his teens, was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) as an NEA Jazz Master (Class of 2023). This is often described as the nation's highest honor for jazz. According to longstanding custom, the new class will be honored in a gala NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert, to be held on April 1, 2023. The concert, presented in collaboration with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC will be free to attend with a reservation, and webcast live at NPR.org and arts.gov.

Kenny Garrett has garnered worldwide critical recognition for his versatility in Jazz, Blues, and R&B contexts. In 1987, Garrett began working with Miles Davis, becoming a member of Davis' working group—a collaboration that lasted for five years. Garrett recorded and performed in concert with Davis until his passing in 1991. Additionally, Garrett holds an honorary doctorate in music from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

KENNY GARRETT Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 6 NEA Jazz Masters, 34 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 27 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 250+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the KENNY GARRETT QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday April 27 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club