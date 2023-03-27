Jennifer Sullo Joins Earth Finance Climate Investing Practice

Former Global Head of Sustainable Investing Solutions at Goldman Sachs Joins as Managing Director of Asset Management and Investing Solutions

SEATTLE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Finance, a corporate strategy and climate investing firm, today announced the appointment of Jen Sullo as Managing Director of Asset Management and Investing Solutions. In this role, Jen will be responsible for delivering investment innovation and driving the Firm's continued growth trajectory. Jen will be a partner and sit on the Earth Finance Executive Committee and leadership team.

Ms. Sullo, 38, joins Earth Finance from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she was responsible for defining and executing global sustainable strategy, product development and partnerships.

"Jen's career has been dedicated to partnering with investors to develop and incorporate broad sustainability and climate-focused solutions into their portfolios," said Bryan Weeks, CEO of Earth Finance. "Her leadership is unparalleled, and she deeply understands the market opportunity presented by the transition to a low-carbon economy over the next 30 years."

In her work at Goldman Sachs, Jen collaborated cross-divisionally on global sustainable strategy including climate diagnostics and scenario modeling, net zero initiatives, and thematic investment opportunities. She developed broad sustainable investing education for internal and external stakeholders and provided strategic advice to global investors on various topics including decarbonization target setting, benchmarking, regulatory considerations, implementation pathways, and broad Environmental Social Governance (ESG) integration. Jen joined Goldman Sachs with the Rocaton Investment Advisors acquisition in 2019, where she was a Managing Director and ESG Practice Lead. At Rocaton, Jen partnered across institutional and wealth channels to create sustainable solutions for corporate plans, insurance reserves, E+F portfolios, and various financial intermediary platforms. Prior to Rocaton, Jen held positions at J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank, ING Investment Management and GE Asset Management.

Jen joins Earth Finance's three founding partners - institutional investment executive Bryan Weeks, former Washington State Senator Reuven Carlyle, and climate strategy expert Garrett Kephart - and a growing team of climate focused professionals.

"The team at Earth Finance understands that investors should consider the effects of climate change within their investments – both from a risk and an opportunity perspective," said Jen Sullo. "I am energized to be working with a team of experts who are dedicated to solutions that help clients achieve their investment goals and, simultaneously, their ambitious climate goals."

About Earth Finance

Earth Finance is a corporate strategy and climate investing firm embracing the intersection of finance, policy and science to accelerate a low-carbon economy. For more information visit www.earthfinance.com or engage on LinkedIn .

