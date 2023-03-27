Autodesk appoints Sebastian Goodwin as chief trust officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced the appointment of Sebastian Goodwin as chief trust officer, starting March 27, 2023. As chief trust officer, Goodwin will oversee the fulfillment of Autodesk's commitments to its customers and stakeholders on security, privacy, and data ethics. Goodwin is a recognized cybersecurity leader with more than 20 years of experience effectively measuring and managing cyber risk to support sustained business growth.

"Trust is essential to our relationships with customers and partners, and it's a responsibility we share across Autodesk," said Raji Arasu, executive vice president and chief technology officer. "With Sebastian's expertise in developing and implementing effective security strategies, managing complex risk scenarios, and fostering a culture of trust, he is the ideal steward to guide and deliver Autodesk products and industry clouds on a trusted platform. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"Trust can be a force multiplier for performance," said Goodwin. "I am honored to join Autodesk as chief trust officer. By developing trustworthy cloud ecosystems, we enable customers to unlock new levels of collaboration, efficiency, and value. We will continue to raise the bar–driving innovation while embedding security, privacy, and resilience into our products, services, and culture. I am excited to work with our talented team to uphold the highest standards of trust, transparency, and ethics in everything we do."

Goodwin joins Autodesk from his previous role as chief information security officer at Nutanix. Before Nutanix, Sebastian served as head of product marketing for endpoint security at Palo Alto Networks. Prior to that, he was chief information security officer at Robert Half.

