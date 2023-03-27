ATIF Holdings Limited Hosts Successful Inaugural Networking Event Featuring Innovative Companies Aimed at Facilitating Growth and Investment Opportunities

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, hereafter referred to as "ATIF") hosted its inaugural project roadshow on March 13th, 2023, at its headquarters in Lake Forest, CA, marking the beginning of a series of networking events aimed at promoting innovative companies and facilitating their growth. The event featured four companies: Jayud Global Logistics Limited, specializing in cross-border logistics services; Armstrong Logistic Inc, focusing on international overseas warehouse logistics opportunities; Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), a luxury lifestyle and investment firm based in Argentina; and SolarJuice Limited, offering custom solar solutions for various clients, with an emphasis on new home construction projects. Company representatives delivered compelling presentations, emphasizing their unique competitive advantages, business models, and plans to capitalize on emerging industry trends.

The Q&A session provided an opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the participating companies' strategies and potential, fostering engaging discussions on industry trends and opportunities. In addition to enjoying fine wine and exquisite cuisine, attendees connected with industry professionals, establishing valuable relationships and expanding their business networks.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF, commented on the event's success: "The diverse range of industries represented at our first networking event highlights the dynamic nature of the global market. We are proud to support these companies in their pursuit of growth and innovation. At ATIF Holdings, our mission is to assist our clients in achieving their business objectives and staying ahead in their respective industries. As we plan to hold more such events in the future, we look forward to continuing our support for innovative enterprises and contributing to their success."

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Established in 2009, Jayud is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider. With a 14-year history of development, the company has successfully created comprehensive cross-border supply chain solutions covering freight forwarding services, supply chain management, and other value-added services.

About Armstrong Logistic Inc.

Armstrong Logistic Inc is an international logistics company, committed to providing comprehensive overseas warehouse solutions and optimizing supply chain operations. The company's expertise in global logistics allows it to create innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions that cater to the growing demands of businesses worldwide.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINO) has been dedicated for over a decade to sourcing and developing opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Focused on fine wines, hospitality, and luxury real estate associated with its proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear, and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho – Buenos Aires™, Gaucho represents the contemporary expression of luxury in which Argentina excels.

About SolarJuice Co.

SolarJuice Co. is a solar energy solutions provider, specializing in the design, distribution, and installation of solar systems for residential and commercial customers. The company offers custom-tailored solar solutions for new home construction projects, focusing on delivering cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Lake Forest-based business consulting company that specializes in providing professional IPO, M&A advisory and post-IPO compliance services to small and medium-sized companies seeking to go public on a stock exchange in the United States. The company has a proven track record in successfully delivering comprehensive U.S. IPO consulting services to clients primarily in the United States but also internationally. The mission of ATIF is to provide one-stop, comprehensive consulting services that guide clients through the complex and often challenging process of going public. ATIF recognizes the complexity and challenges associated with the process of going public, and endeavors to simplify it while ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients through its comprehensive consulting services. ATIF has been awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

