BRG COMMUNICATIONS NAMED 2023 OUTSTANDING BOUTIQUE AGENCY BY PRWEEK

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Communications (BRG) was recently recognized by PRWeek, with the top award for Outstanding Boutique Agency. The award was announced at the 24th PRWeek Awards celebration in New York on March 16, and along with the recognition as the top of the Boutique Agency, BRG earned a nomination for Agency of the Year.

This recognition from PRWeek is yet another milestone that proves BRG's motto, It's Better @ BRG. During the ceremony, PRWeek highlighted the firm's dedication to providing outstanding client service and building an environment that nurtures success for staff – showcasing major accomplishments for clients, as well as record growth for the agency.

"We are honored to be recognized among such outstanding nominees and thrilled to receive this award from PRWeek as Outstanding Boutique Agency. This moment will only serve to fuel our ongoing commitment to doing great work, fostering excellence among our team, and our dedication to the profession," said Jane Barwis, president, and CEO of BRG Communications. "We're grateful to PRWeek for the recognition, our clients for their continued partnership on meaningful work, and our team for making it all possible."

For almost a quarter of a century, the PRWeek Awards have been established as the industry's highest accolade, representing a symbol of excellence and leadership that sets winners apart. The awards celebrate the very best the PR industry has to offer in corporate, agency, nonprofit, and education.

Contributing to BRG's win were major accomplishments in client work, including programs for new and existing clients including The American College of Preventive Medicine, The National Sleep Foundation, The American Diabetes Association, and The American Cleaning Institute, to name a few. In addition to client wins, PRWeek also highlighted BRG's business growth: three consecutive years of double-digit growth, zero voluntary turnover, and 50% team expansion.

The Outstanding Boutique Agency award comes during a time of strong recognition for BRG with the agency also celebrating winning a 2022 Silver Anvil for Best Boutique Agency, being named a 2022 and 2023 Elite 100 Agency by PRNews, winning more than a dozen awards for excellent client work over the last year, and being certified for the second year as a Great Place to Work ®.

