AMINOLEAN LAUNCHES NEW LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOR IN COLLABORATION WITH ALIX EARLE

MIAMI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AminoLean, an industry leader in energy nutrition, announces the release their latest limited-edition flavor in their popular line of Pre-Workout Powders and Energy Drinks –Berry Alixir, created in partnership with social media sensation Alix Earle. Both products are available nationwide today and mark Earle's first co-branded collaboration.

"We started working with Alix back in October 2022 and she instantly became a big fan of AminoLean, so we were so excited to begin this special collaboration with her – especially as both RSP Nutrition and Alix are Miami-based," said Kelechi Okere, Executive Vice President at RSP Nutrition. "Before AminoLean, she had never tried a pre-workout that made sense for her lifestyle and goals. After taking AminoLean for months as a pre-workout, Alix then started taking AminoLean beyond the gym and would use it for daily activities and anytime energy."

The Berry Alixir Pre-Workout Powder ($34.99) features all of the benefits that have contributed to AminoLean's viral popularity online. The product contains 125mg of natural caffeine derived from green tea leaves and organic matcha, which provides a clean energy boost and aids in mental focus. Each serving of the Powder contains 5g of vegan aminos to boost muscle repair and enhance performance. To customize this special edition product to better fit Earle's goals, AminoLean added Biotin to the Berry Alixir Pre-workout Powder to help promote hair, skin, and nail support.

Made to be an on-the-go energy solution, the Berry Alixir Energy Drink ($29.99/12 pack) contains 200mg of natural caffeine from green tea leaves and added aminos, delivering a clean, consistent boost of energy that you can enjoy whenever, wherever. Both Berry Alixir products feature a flavorful burst of berry with a hint of hibiscus, and are vegan, gluten-free, and contain 0g of sugar, making them a great choice for the health-conscious and sugar-conscious alike.

Speaking on the collaboration, Earle said, "AminoLean has been my go-to product for energy for a while now, beyond just the gym or a workout. Working with the AminoLean team to create my first co-branded product line has been such a fun and interactive process – from customizing the flavors and products, to developing the creative and design for marketing. I'm very proud to finally share the Berry Alixir with everyone, my energy alternative for daily life on the go."

"From the various rounds of in-person tastings and flavor revisions to the product's design and name, Alix was at the helm of the entire creative process behind Berry Alixir," said Kevin Escalera, Senior Director of Marketing at RSP Nutrition. "We have loved working with Alix every step of the way because she genuinely enjoys the product and provides an authentic perspective to the people who haven't tried it. Pre-workout has previously been looked at as something "scary" for non-gym buffs, but Alix has been a proponent in showcasing how it can benefit your lifestyle and fitness journey."

All AminoLean products provide a natural energy boost without the jitters, crash, or skin-tingling effect. Additionally, AminoLean contains a blend of amino acids to help stimulate muscle protein synthesis, build lean muscle, and aid in athletic recovery. Lastly, it has a blend of carnitine, green tea extract and green coffee extract. AminoLean prides itself in delivering an energy-rich experience with the added bonus of lean muscle building, mental focus, and weight management.

ABOUT RSP NUTRITION

RSP Nutrition is a supplement company that produces all-in-one products so that you never have to sacrifice quality for convenience, with AminoLean® being their industry leader in energy. RSP Nutrition's goal is for active individuals to become their best selves by creating products that are convenient, effective, easy to understand, and use only clean, proven ingredients. With AminoLean® being an Amazon best-seller for years, RSP has been dominating the e-commerce market and has developed major success in retail stores as well. You can shop their supplements at Walmart, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, H-E-B, Publix, Fresh Thyme, and many more.

ABOUT ALIX EARLE

Alix Earle is a 22-year-old leading beauty, fashion, and lifestyle creator who has become the topic of conversation in 2023. Alix has quickly and successfully cultivated fans around the world, with her viral "get ready with me" videos and other honest and humorous content. Widely known for the "Alix Earle [sold out] Effect", over the past six months Alix's Instagram has grown close to 3,000% with an engagement rate over 30%. This stat is close to 40 times higher than the current engagement rate for other public figures and creators on the platform. Alix's following on TikTok alone has grown by 1,000% over the past six months, and she has over 7.5M followers across multiple social media platforms, including 4.8M on TikTok and 2.3M on Instagram.

Alix's rapid rise in popularity can only be explained through the way she takes her devoted followers along for a ride of unexpected reality and candid humor, paired with her authentic beauty, fashion, and lifestyle tips. Alix's transparent content includes insight into mental health, her acne journey, cosmetic surgery and more. Alix pairs her experience with more meaningful reminders to her followers such as to not draw comparisons with others online and the importance of giving back even on a smaller local level. This authenticity has allowed her to quickly connect with a mass audience across multiple demographics all while navigating her way through her final year of college.

Alix currently resides in Miami, FL alongside her five roommates and is soaking in her last few months as a college student at The University of Miami.

