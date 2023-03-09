Troutman Pepper Ramps Up Managed Health Care Practice on West Coast with Partner Addition in Los Angeles

High-Stakes Litigator Jessamyn Vedro Joins Nationally Recognized Team

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessamyn Vedro, a litigation partner in Los Angeles with extensive expertise serving the health insurance and managed health care sectors, has joined Troutman Pepper's market-leading Consumer Financial Services Practice Group. She joins the firm from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

Vedro handles complex, high-stakes business litigation for a variety of clients. Specifically, she represents major health plans and insurers in individual and class action lawsuits in both state and federal courts, including actions for breach of contract, bad faith denial of benefits, and unfair competition, while also providing health care regulatory support and compliance advice.

"Jessamyn is a dynamic addition to the firm," said Partner John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "She will help lead our growing managed health care practice in California and beyond, as well as expand our general litigation experience on the West Coast."

"In addition to her expertise in the health insurance and managed health care sectors, Jessamyn has represented clients in the energy, entertainment, and technology spaces which is of great value to our clients here in LA and across the country," said Tambry Lynette Bradford, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Los Angeles office.

Vedro joins the firm's nationally recognized CFS Practice Group just one year after Troutman Pepper attracted an industry-leading, seven-partner team to the practice. A two-time winner of Law360′s Consumer Protection Practice Group of the Year award, the high-growth practice helps clients resolve litigation, provides regulatory guidance, and assists with investigations and actions initiated by federal and state government agencies.

"I am delighted to join Troutman Pepper's top-ranked team and to help grow its managed health care practice on the West Coast," Vedro said. "The firm is known for providing first-rate client experiences, and I'm looking forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver excellent outcomes."

Vedro earned her JD from UCLA Law School and her bachelor's degree in anthropology from UCLA. After law school, she served as a law clerk to the Honorable Jacqueline H. Nguyen, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

