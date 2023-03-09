Bueno To Succeed Ramonet as President of General Dynamics European Land Systems

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that Alfonso Ramonet, president of General Dynamics European Land Systems, has informed the company of his intent to retire at the end of March 2023.

He will be succeeded by Antonio Bueno, who currently serves as General Dynamics European Land Systems' chief financial officer and vice president of Finance and Information Technology.

"Alfonso Ramonet has served General Dynamics with distinction for 33 years," said Mark C. Roualet, executive vice president for the company's Combat Systems group. "Under his leadership, General Dynamics European Land Systems has expanded its footprint to seven countries, integrating a collection of sites into a unified business that is well positioned to continue delivering market-leading products to our customers."

"Antonio Bueno is a proven leader who is positioned to ensure that General Dynamics European Land Systems continues to deliver strong results while focusing on future growth," Roualet said.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

