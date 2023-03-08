Repurpose named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2023

The compostable tableware brand was recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the Consumer Goods category

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repurpose, the leading innovator in sustainable single-use products, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . This prestigious honor celebrates Repurpose's commitment to sustainability and innovation in the consumer goods industry.

Since 2010, Repurpose has been leading the change in the disposable home goods industry, offering a wide range of compostable tableware products made from upcycled materials such as eucalyptus, sugarcane pulp, and wood which are available in over 15,000 stores nationwide. In 2022, Repurpose introduced bamboo-based paper towels and toilet paper, a fully recyclable paper cup for hot and cold drinks, ocean-safe straws, and zero-waste packaging.

This move addresses the recent study reported by Fast Company, which found that traditional toilet paper contains PFAS, or "forever chemicals," linked to health issues such as cancer and weaker immune systems. Repurpose's bamboo-based products are free of PFAS and contribute to reducing the environmental and health impact of these harmful chemicals.

Repurpose's unwavering commitment to sustainability has resulted in significant financial gains for the brand. The company's revenue doubled in 2022, a testament to the growing demand for sustainable products and the brand's ability to meet that demand with innovative and environmentally friendly offerings. This impressive financial growth is projected to continue, with revenue expected to double again in 2023.

"We believe that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand," said Lauren Gropper, CEO and founder of Repurpose. "Our compostable tableware is not only good for the environment but also for our customers, as it provides a convenient and practical alternative to traditional plastic products."

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list recognizes businesses that are making significant strides in their respective industries through creative and effective solutions. Repurpose joins a distinguished group of companies on this year's list, including Airbnb, NASA, and OpenAI.

"We are honored to be included among such esteemed companies," added Gropper. "This recognition motivates us to continue our mission of reducing waste and creating a more sustainable future."

Repurpose is a leading innovator of sustainable home products, committed to creating green alternatives to disposable plastic since 2010. The brand's extensive product portfolio includes compostable tableware, garbage bags, bamboo toilet paper, and paper towels, all of which are made from plant-based materials. With products available in thousands of stores nationwide and online, Repurpose makes plant-based compostables convenient and affordable for all. For more information about Repurpose and its compostable tableware products, visit www.repurpose.com

