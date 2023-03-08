Linktel Live OFC Demo of 800G OSFP TFLN on MultiLane BERT

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktel Technologies Co., Ltd. (OFC Booth #2531) and MultiLane, Inc. (Booth #5809) are conducting live BERT demo of 800G OSFP with TFLN (Thin Film LiNbO3) technology platform. The product is specifically designed for data centers and offers ultra-high bandwidth, low power consumption and scalability.

The 800G Optical Transceiver with TFLN modulator enables customers to meet current high-speed demands of data-intensive applications. Furthermore, the ultra-high bandwidth makes it possible to scale up to support 1.6T in the next generation of products. In addition, other advantages of Linktel's new product, like relative low insertion loss and low power consumption, all together enable data centers to increase their utilization at higher data rate, making it an ideal solution to improve their network performance. The transceiver also supports pluggable form factor, allowing for easy installation and upgrades in any data center network.

"Our new 800G Optical Transceiver with TFLN represents a significant step forward in high-speed optical interconnects for data centers," said Gavin Wu, Vice President of Linktel Technologies Co., Ltd. "With its ultra-high bandwidth, low power consumption, and scalability, this new technology is critical to help data centers keep pace with the growing demands of modern data center applications."

"We are excited to support Linktel in yet another live demonstration of their advancements in 800G optics," says Hani Daou, Business Development Manager at MultiLane. "MultiLane's 800G test equipment ecosystem enables our partners like Linktel to prove the maturity of the latest generation of transceiver technology".

Linktel is a technology and innovation oriented company, and offers two categories of products and solutions. One is pluggable transceivers in various form factors including SFP+, QSFP+, QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, etc with data rate from 10Gb/s up to 800Gb/s, which are widely applied for Metro, Wireless, Access, Enterprise networks and Data Centers. The other is optical engines which can be used for pluggable transceiver modules, and Near-Packaged Optics(NPO) and Co-Packaged Optics(CPO) for high speed optical connection. Optical engines are more flexible and time-to-market to realize high density and bandwidth data transmission. We can support our customers with ODM service, via our expertise and experiences on optical design, hybrid OE package, RF simulation, Thermal simulation and high speed circuit design. We also can work as an OEM partner with global manufacture footprints.

MultiLane has been supplying the data communications industry with high-speed test and measurement equipment for more than a decade. From the early days of 10 Gigabit Ethernet to the 400 and 800 Gigabit Ethernet test challenges of today, we have worked to ensure that our offerings keep pace with industry needs. Our portfolio of data center interconnect and high-speed IO test solutions encompasses IC and transceiver characterization, host line-card testing, and link testing.

All Linktel product offerings are supported by evaluation boards, simulation models, characterization reports, reliability reports, design libraries and a complete set of supporting documentations. Customers interested in samples of any product should contact sales@linkteltech.com

For more information, please visit: www.linktel.com

